Inspectors order closure of part Royal Bafokeng Platinum operation

Royal Bafokeng Platinum was ordered by mining inspectors on Thursday to suspend part of one of its operations.

"We have received a Section 54 notice for parts of the South shaft, after five inspectors visited the mine," said Mpueleng Mpooe, a spokesman for Royal Bafokeng.

He said he couldn’t immediately comment on the reasons for the notice.

Section 54 notices enable inspectors to close all or part of a mine if they have reason to believe it may endanger workers’ safety.

Ayanda Shezi, a spokeswoman for the Department of Mineral Resources, and its media desk, didn’t return emails or answer a call seeking comment.