Companies / Mining

Inspectors order closure of part Royal Bafokeng Platinum operation

20 October 2017 - 10:06 Loni Prinsloo and Paul Burkhardt
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Royal Bafokeng Platinum was ordered by mining inspectors on Thursday to suspend part of one of its operations.

"We have received a Section 54 notice for parts of the South shaft, after five inspectors visited the mine," said Mpueleng Mpooe, a spokesman for Royal Bafokeng.

He said he couldn’t immediately comment on the reasons for the notice.

Section 54 notices enable inspectors to close all or part of a mine if they have reason to believe it may endanger workers’ safety.

Ayanda Shezi, a spokeswoman for the Department of Mineral Resources, and its media desk, didn’t return emails or answer a call seeking comment.

Chamber of Mines wants urgent investigation after another miner is killed

Spokeswoman Charmane Russell says the chamber is extremely concerned about the ‘appalling killings’ in recent weeks
Companies
1 day ago

Bloomberg also reported on Thursday that the Johannesburg-based miner had informed Aforika Borwa Mining Solutions, a company linked to the politically connected Gupta family, that it won’t renew its contract that expires at the end of the year.

The Gupta family, who are friends of President Jacob Zuma and have been in business with one of his sons, have been accused by politicians and civil society groups of using that relationship to influence state contracts and cabinet appointments. Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing.

Gary Naidoo, a spokesman for the Gupta family, didn’t answer several calls to his mobile phone.

RBPlat decided not to renew the contract with ABMS "for commercial reasons and the contract was coming to an end", Mpooe said.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
First black woman set to be bank CEO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Evidence leader at Koko hearing had Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Koko evidence leader had Eskom business ties
Companies / Energy
4.
Sapo CEO Mark Barnes ‘not clear’ on Sassa’s point
Companies
5.
AngloGold left with two SA assets
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

AngloGold left with two SA assets
Companies / Mining

Harmony is over its near-death experience
Companies / Mining

Barrick Gold to give Tanzania mines stake and $300m to end dispute
Companies

Royal Bafokeng Platinum to end contract with Gupta-linked company
Companies / Mining

South32’s net cash position grows on stronger commodity markets
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.