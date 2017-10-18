Mintails completes restructuring of its operations

Gold miner Mintails, now in business rescue, had completed the restructuring of its operations with the agreement of unions, business rescue practitioner Dave Lake of Lake Strategic Solutions said on Tuesday.

The miner is in talks with funders, black empowerment partners and regulators to meet conditions to implement the second phase of its rescue plan. The company, which employed about 1,000 people, was placed in business rescue two years ago because of mismanagement, costly overheads, lack of working capital, labour unrest and operational difficulties.

At the time, it had about R300m in environmental liabilities, for which it had set aside only R25m.

The Federation for a Sustainable Environment has been battling for years with Mintails and other mining companies to tackle the pollution and health hazards caused by historical gold mining on the West Rand.