Companies / Mining

Sibanye changes its mind on Rustenburg closures

16 October 2017 - 16:26 Alan Seccombe
Neal Froneman. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Neal Froneman. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sibanye-Stillwater backed away from a decision to close up to 300,000oz of annual platinum group metal (PGM) production from its Rustenburg mines, saying it had saved unprofitable shafts through improved cost management.

This is hardly the news that would cheer the platinum market, which needs a reduction in metal coming from SA, the world’s largest supplier.

It also indicates producers’ unwillingness to make serious production cuts to stimulate prices at a time when the outlook for platinum demand is volatile.

The palladium price, which has only three times in history been greater than that of platinum, has broken through $1,000/oz, while platinum continued to languish at the $940/oz level.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman talked tough after taking ownership of the Rustenburg mines from Anglo American Platinum, telling the market that the company would not tolerate loss-making ounces in its platinum portfolio.

He also said the board had given the assets until the end of this year to improve or face selective suspension that could cut between 200,000oz and 300,000oz of PGM output a year.

However, on Monday Sibanye said its work at the mines had averted the closure of marginal shafts.

"Sibanye-Stillwater is now pleased to advise that as a result of the realisation of substantial synergies, post the successful integration of Rustenburg and Aquarius into the larger Sibanye-Stillwater group, the closure of these conventional business units has been averted," it said.

Instead of cutting output, Sibanye has revised upward its outlook for full-year PGM production for 2017 from its mines in SA and Zimbabwe.

"In addition, realisation of cost and operational synergies has exceeded expectations and has been significantly ahead of initial forecasts," it said, adding that it had in the first half of this year realised R550m of the R800m of annual savings it had identified when taking over the Rustenburg and Aquarius mines.

Sibanye has now set the annual cost savings target at R1bn.

"This is significantly earlier than the three-year period we had initially guided to, to realise these benefits," it said.

"While we anticipate further opportunities to reduce costs and unlock operational synergies over time, the South African PGM operations are now well positioned to benefit from firmer PGM prices," Froneman said.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place

Declining ore grades and debt hobble once mighty SA gold firms
Business
8 days ago

What Jo’burg Indaba delegates want most: Zwane’s removal

Delegates from mining houses, audit firms and financial services groups were asked to vote on the government move that would most help SA’s ...
National
12 days ago

Zwane: ANC leadership decision is a 'done deal' that has already been made

'We already know who will be president . It's a done deal. We are not stressing'
Business
11 days ago

Sibanye starts US mine

Sibanye has a long way to go to persuade shareholders of the merits of the deal
Companies
13 days ago

Miner: more gold, lower cost Pan African production plans

Pan African aims to turn a bad year on its head by focusing on projects that will increase output and reduce costs
Companies
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How Eskom's hearings are tailored to favour ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Hearing tailored to favour Eskom’s Koko
Companies / Energy
3.
There’s a new player in SA’s banking as Discovery ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Fill this key post, lenders tell SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
New property marketplace aims to disrupt local ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Stuck between a rock and a hard place
Business

What Jo’burg Indaba delegates want most: Zwane’s removal
National

Sibanye starts US mine
Companies / Mining

Miner: more gold, lower cost Pan African production plans
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.