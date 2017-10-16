SA’s influence felt in start of African tin mine

North Kivu minister of mines Anselme Kitakya says Bisie represents the revival of historical mining activity in the province and will generate employment and tax revenue.

If it succeeds, it will demonstrate that mining is possible in the province and encourage other investors to follow, he says.

Robinson says there are still about 1,100 registered artisanal miners close to the mine site and the company is considering solutions to move them away with their co-operation, possibly to other areas where they could operate.

Up to a quarter of Bisie’s workforce are former artisanals, but the priority is to employ people from the local area, Robinson says.

Bisie is trying to develop local business opportunities, with about 4% of its in-country spending going to the local community, he says.

One of Bisie’s biggest challenges is logistics. It takes up to six weeks to transport material 1,800km-2,300km from Johannesburg by road and sea because of the state of the roads. Alphamin has budgeted $4.5m to fix the worst parts of the road from Goma to the nearest village of Walikali and hopes to leverage $10m-$15m more from donor institutions.

Although tin prices have ranged widely, reaching as high as $33,000 a tonne in 2011, the mine would make a profit even at the recent low of $13,500 a tonne. It is targeting an average of 9,600 tonnes a year at a cost of $10,359 a tonne sold after duties, royalties, levies and marketing fees, putting it in the lowest-cost quartile.

• The writer was a guest of Alphamin Resources on a visit to Bisie