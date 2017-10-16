Billionaire Agarwal raises stake in Anglo

London — Billionaire Anil Agarwal has increased his stake in Anglo American to 19%, making him the biggest shareholder in the London-headquartered blue-chip mining company.

Agarwal’s Volcan Holdings bought 102.2-million shares in Anglo, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The Indian billionaire, who said in September that he planned to buy as much as £1.5bn of the stock, paid an average of £14.68, based on that maximum target amount.

Anglo shares traded at £14.65 on Friday.

Volcan already had 160.7-million shares, according to an April filing.