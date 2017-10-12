Central Rand fights to retain AIM listing

Troubles for Central Rand Gold have mounted with the London Stock Exchange ruling that it effectively no longer had a nominated adviser and that it had just weeks to find a new one or terminate its presence on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Central Rand, which is in dire financial difficulties and from which CEO Lola Trollip has just resigned, could fast be approaching the end of trading on AIM, said Yuen Low, an analyst at Shore Capital in London.

"Back in February 2017, we opined that if Central Rand Gold were a living creature rather than a company, it would have been administered a bullet of mercy a long time ago," the analyst said.