Exxaro trims its stake in Tronox

The diversified miner says the funds will be used for capital projects, debt repayment and to return capital to shareholders

11 October 2017 - 09:28 Staff Writer
Exxaro Resources has raised $474m, or R6.53bn, after trimming its stake in the New York-listed titanium products company Tronox.

In a statement on Wednesday, the diversified miner said it had completed the sale of 22,425,000 of Tronox’s class A ordinary shares.

The deal reduces Exxaro’s ownership of Tronox’s total outstanding voting shares from about 51.2-million to 28.7-million, leaving it with about 24% of Tronox’s total outstanding voting shares.

The funds would be used for capital projects, debt repayment and to return capital to shareholders.

Tronox entered SA in 2011 when it merged its mineral sands business with Exxaro’s operations in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

