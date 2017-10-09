Petra Diamonds shares fall after issuing warning over possible debt breaches

London-listed Petra Diamond’s share price fell more than 4% to 80p on Monday morning after it told shareholders it had warned its lenders of a "likely breach" of its debt covenants.

In September, Petra said strikes were underway at its Finsch, Kimberley Ekapa, and Koffiefontein mines in SA.

In Monday’s statement, Petra said the labour disruptions at three of its SA mines along with the Tanzanian government blocking exports of diamonds from its Williamson mine meant its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) would probably not meet the level demanded by its lenders.

Petra said it would publish its annual report on October 16 which would include a going concern statement saying it had "sufficient liquidity from existing cash resources, operating cashflows and existing facilities to meet its liabilities as they fall due under the forecasts and reasonably possible sensitivities".