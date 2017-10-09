NEWS ANALYSIS: Community protests challenge chiefs’ authority in former homelands

But with protests spreading across the former homelands, the communities, mining companies and some within the ANC itself are moving to change what they see as an anachronistic system.

The traditional leaders have acted as intermediaries with companies that have discovered chrome and coal as well as platinum in the former homelands and hope to find shale gas. Many locals say they are seeing none of the proceeds.

"If they don’t give us that R175m, we are going to shut down the mine," said Chippa Langa, a leader of the community around the Mogalakwena platinum mine, referring to a community fund set up by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

To avoid such an outcome, a leading human rights lawyer is negotiating with the local royal house to allow community representatives more control over the fund.

"We are renegotiating the agreement to make it more accountable," said the lawyer, Richard Spoor, whose work has included spearheading a class action suit against gold producers over the fatal lung disease silicosis that miners contract.

It is a plan that, if copied elsewhere, would dilute the power of the tribal leaders and could do the same to the ANC.

But Spoor says he and his legal team, who are acting for the communities rather than the mine, are not undermining tradition.

"Our view is that this more democratic model is far more aligned with traditional law and custom. We don’t regard the current very authoritarian top-down style of chieftanship as consistent with the traditional institution."

Zolani Mkiva, head of presidency at Contralesa, the umbrella group for SA’s traditional leaders, agreed that the African way is bottom up, but said what he called isolated cases involving some mining deals were giving the chiefs a bad name.

"They tend to attract attention and create an impression that this represents the African way of leadership," he said.