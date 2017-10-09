Lonmin wins six-month breather on covenants

The waiver removed "near-term pressure from the balance sheet and should see Lonmin’s financial position improve, assuming that prices and FX [foreign exchange] stay flat and the company does not experience operational disruption", said RBC analyst Richard Hatch in a Friday note.

Yuen Low, a Shore Capital Stockbrokers analyst in London, said the waiver gave Lonmin "some handy breathing room".

Lonmin also forecast that its full-year platinum sales would top its guidance of 650,000oz-680,000oz and that it had hit its cost target of R11,300/oz to R11,800/oz of platinum group metals. Its capital expenditure was in its predicted R1.4bn-R1.5bn range. "The group’s liquidity is expected to be adequate for the waiver period," Lonmin said.

Lonmin agreed in 2016 to buy the 42.5% stake in Pandora held by Amplats for a minimum of R400m and a maximum of R1bn over six years. It also inked a deal for Amplats to use Lonmin’s Baobab smelter for three years at a rental cost of R46m a year, starting the process of monetising an underused asset.

Lonmin will pay Northam R45.6m for its 7.5% stake in Pandora as well as R6m-R8m additional expenditure made at the mine by Northam.

Pandora will give Lonmin additional mining ground next to the Saffy shaft, allowing it to defer R1.6bn in expenditure at the shaft over the next four years to go deeper to access fresh ore. It is far cheaper and quicker to mine laterally and will keep Saffy at full production.

Pandora supplied Lonmin 63,857oz in platinum group metals in 2016, of which 32,509oz was platinum.

