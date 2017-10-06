Companies / Mining

Numsa and South32 reach an agreement over strike demands

06 October 2017 - 17:30 Ernest Mabuza
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

On Friday, mining company South32 said it had reached an agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) regarding wages for employees at the Hillside aluminium smelter.

More than 600 Numsa members had been on strike since Saturday‚ demanding a 7.5% increase as part of a one-year wage deal, but 8.2% for the lowest-earning workers.

The employer had offered two options. The first was a three-year offer where employees would gain a 5.1% wage increase for the first year and no increase for the second year‚ but a once-off payment of R37,000. Employees would get an increase in line with consumer price inflation in the third year.

The second option was no increase for three years, but a once-off payment of R100,000.

The final agreement between the parties sees employees getting an increase of 5.1% for the next two years and a once-off payment of R7,000. Lower paid workers‚ such as drivers‚ would receive a once-off payment of R11,000.

South32 said on Friday that the strike had now ended and employees who participated in the protest action will return to work soon.

President and chief operating officer for South32 Africa Region‚ Mike Fraser‚ said the company was pleased to have reached an agreement with the union. He said the agreement supported the long-term sustainability of the company’s Hillside operation while also preserving jobs.

"This agreement supports our goal of managing controllable costs at Hillside and has laid a foundation to work with Numsa to jointly identify opportunities to reduce labour costs‚" Fraser said.

Numsa KwaZulu-Natal regional chairman Mbuso Ngubane welcomed the resolution of the strike‚ but complained about police brutality during the week of the strike. He said the police attacked striking workers without reason.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FirstRand executives take home R127.7m
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Treasury ‘ignored watchdog guidance’ in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
KPMG told to hand over tax agency’s probe memo
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Eskom begins process to get back the money
Companies / Energy
5.
Eskom ‘rotates’ Johnny Dladla out of acting CE ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Numsa members strike at South 32
Companies / Mining

Numsa celebrates its role in the banning of labour brokers in Gauteng
National / Labour

Wage deal set to bring stability to metals sector
National / Labour

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.