Glencore to buy majority stake in Chevron SA

Bengaluru — Miner and commodities trader Glencore says it has agreed to buy a 75% stake in Chevron’s South African unit and all of Chevron Botswana for $973m.

The assets include Chevron’s interests in its manufacturing, retail and industrial supply business in SA and Botswana, Glencore said in a statement.

The new deal replaces a $900m sale of 75% of Chevron’s South African assets to China’s Sinopec announced in March.

That deal stalled when local partners said they would exercise a pre-emptive right, Bloomberg reported last week.