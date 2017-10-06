Glencore to buy majority stake in Chevron SA

Bengaluru — Miner and commodities trader Glencore says it has agreed to buy a 75% stake in Chevron’s South African unit and all of Chevron Botswana for $973m.
The assets include Chevron’s interests in its manufacturing, retail and industrial supply business in SA and Botswana, Glencore said in a statement.
The new deal replaces a $900m sale of 75% of Chevron’s South African assets to China’s Sinopec announced in March.
That deal stalled when local partners said they would exercise a pre-emptive right, Bloomberg reported last week.
"Glencore believes that the assets provide an attractive downstream opportunity for its oil business," it said.
The deal, which will include Glencore’s retaining Chevron’s local management team and workforce, will be funded using existing cash resources, and is expected to close in mid-2018.
"Glencore intends to manage its overall oil asset portfolio to ensure that, including this transaction, net additional capital investment was limited to less than $500m over the next 12 months," it said.
Reuters, with staff writer
