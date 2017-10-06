Companies / Mining

Glencore to buy majority stake in Chevron SA

06 October 2017 - 12:46 Noor Zainab Hussain
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Miner and commodities trader Glencore says it has agreed to buy a 75% stake in Chevron’s South African unit and all of Chevron Botswana for $973m.

The assets include Chevron’s interests in its manufacturing, retail and industrial supply business in SA and Botswana, Glencore said in a statement.

The new deal replaces a $900m sale of 75% of Chevron’s South African assets to China’s Sinopec announced in March.

That deal stalled when local partners said they would exercise a pre-emptive right, Bloomberg reported last week.

"Glencore believes that the assets provide an attractive downstream opportunity for its oil business," it said.

The deal, which will include Glencore’s retaining Chevron’s local management team and workforce, will be funded using existing cash resources, and is expected to close in mid-2018.

"Glencore intends to manage its overall oil asset portfolio to ensure that, including this transaction, net additional capital investment was limited to less than $500m over the next 12 months," it said.

Reuters, with staff writer

Glencore might bid for Chevron’s local assets, sources say

The sources says a proposed sale to China Petroleum and Chemical Corp stalled when local partners said they would exercise a pre-emptive right
Companies
6 days ago

Lonmin clears last hurdle to buy out Pandora partners

The miner expects to complete the transaction with Anglo American Platinum and Northam before announcing full-year results
Companies
5 hours ago

Dawn sells 51% Swan Plastics stake for R35m

Minority shareholders buy back control as listed company consolidates business to return to profitability
Companies
8 hours ago

Pallinghurst’s gloomy outlook

A change in strategy is not yet having an effect on turning around the diversified mining company’s lacklustre share price
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FirstRand executives take home R127.7m
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Treasury ‘ignored watchdog guidance’ in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
KPMG told to hand over tax agency’s probe memo
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Eskom begins process to get back the money
Companies / Energy
5.
Another one bites the dust as Interwaste drops ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Lonmin clears last hurdle to buy out Pandora partners
Companies / Mining

Dawn sells 51% Swan Plastics stake for R35m
Companies

Pallinghurst’s gloomy outlook
Money & Investing

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.