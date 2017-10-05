No question of Anglo 'cutting and running', Norman Mbazima vows

Asked in an interview what gave him that confidence, he said: "The underlying deal can withstand any scrutiny…. My current experience with Eskom is an improving one. We have come from a more difficult area to a much better area.

"They’ve done a lot of their own clean-up and some people have been mandated to get on with things and we are making progress," he said. When it came to considering what to do with the bulk mining assets in export coal, iron ore and manganese, Anglo was in a "much happier place" than it had been in 2015 when it began the process of selling assets to reduce its $13bn debt in a low point in the commodity cycle.

Prices had improved, the assets were generating cash and the restructuring of the mines had been largely completed, Mbazima said.

Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani said the company would make big decisions on its assets once the ANC had held its December conference and decided on the party’s presidency.

"Anglo is 100 years old. It was here before apartheid, through apartheid, it’s here now and it will be here through whatever it is now. We are not cutting and running. We have to have long-term strategies that recommit to this country. There is good money to be made in SA," Mbazima said.

