Unions and coal firms in critical wage talks

Trade unions and coal companies represented by the Chamber of Mines will meet on Monday for a crucial round of talks on a multiyear wage deal that will either lead to an agreement or launch dispute proceedings.

Coal companies represented by the chamber are Anglo American Coal, Delmas Coal, Exxaro Coal Mpumalanga, Kangra Coal, Koornfontein and Glencore. In February the mines said they wanted talks to be held on a decentralised basis, but the unions rejected this. The parties met in June and concluded a framework agreement.

In September, Exxaro reached a three-year agreement with trade unions other than Solidarity at two mines, Grootegeluk and Leeuwpan, which are not negotiating through the chamber.

According to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the parties agreed that increases for the first year of a three-year agreement would be between 7.5% for the highest paid and 10% for the lowest-paid workers, with 7.5% agreed for 2018 and 2019. They also reached agreement on increases in the housing allowance, standby allowances, a long-service award of a Krugerrand after 15 years of service and a 60% contribution by employers to medical aid costs on the introduction of a new scheme.

Subsequently, Solidarity has also reached an agreement with Exxaro. These agreements are backdated to July 1 and run until June 30 2020.

South32 has also reached a three-year agreement with trade unions at its mines, but declined to disclose the details.

Chamber of Mines head of employment relations Motsamai Motlhamme said the level of the Exxaro settlement would have no bearing on the centralised wage negotiations.

Peter Bailey, chairman of health and safety at the NUM, which represents between 15,000 and 20,000 members at the talks, said on Friday the difference was that in talks with the chamber the NUM sought cash-based increases for lower-paid workers, (not percentage increases), which had to be better than the R1,000 a month agreed to two years ago.

Verge of dispute

The union was also seeking a two-year and not a three-year wage agreement.

He said the parties had been on the verge of a dispute after the last negotiations three weeks ago but agreed to go back to their constituencies. At Monday’s meeting they would discuss the feedback and if no agreement was possible they would declare a dispute, which would be adjudicated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Only if that was unsuccessful would the NUM call for a strike, but Bailey said he was confident a settlement was achievable.

He said he saw more willingness on both sides to reach an agreement in 2017 than previously. Bailey said this was partly because it was close to the end of the year and the new agreement was supposed to have begun in early July.