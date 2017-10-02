Trustees oppose bid to have Gupta-owned mines’ rehab fund accounts frozen
The trustees of the Gupta-owned Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines’ rehabilitation fund accounts, worth R1.75bn, are opposing an application to have the accounts frozen.
Last week the High Court in Pretoria handed down an interim order directing the Bank of Baroda to continue to hold the rehabilitation funds in interest-bearing accounts in the trusts’ names.
The trustees, or those with signing powers, were also interdicted "from directly or indirectly" dealing in any way with, disposing of or removing from the country, any of the funds or assets of the trust including, but not limited to, the trust’s funds held in any account of or at the Bank of Baroda.
This was after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) lodged an application with the court alleging that the trustees mismanaged the funds, allowing the controversial family to use the trusts to pay back loans.
The application was not opposed by the Bank of Baroda. Both the bank and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane agreed to abide by the court’s interim order.
Outa chief operating officer Ben Theron said that while the court had granted the interim order, the merits of the matter would still be argued in court on December 7 and 8.
"Our legal team has prepared a strong case to keep the rehab funds frozen. It is important that actions of this nature be seen through to the end so as to ensure that the rehabilitation funds land up in the right hands and that they are used for their sole purpose of restoring the damaged environment," he said.
The Bank of Baroda had told 20 Gupta-linked companies that it would close their bank accounts on September 30. The companies tried to obtain an interim-interim order stopping this from happening, but failed in this bid.
However, they were given a reprieve last week when the companies approached the court to have the main hearing on why its accounts should not be closed moved up from December.
The High Court in Pretoria reserved judgment but ordered that in the meantime the accounts stay open, pending the outcome.
The judgment is expected to be handed down no later than October 9.
Please sign in or register to comment.