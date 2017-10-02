Companies / Mining

Coal of Africa finds buyer for Mooiplaats Colliery

The coal producer put the colliery on the market in 2013 and says the proceeds of the proposed deal will be used to support its Makhado project

02 October 2017 - 11:46 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Coal of Africa (CoAL) said on Monday it had secured a buyer for its Mooiplaats Colliery that was first put up for sale in 2013.

The colliery will be sold to a consortium of investors known as Mooiplaats Coal Holdings for R179.9m.

The proceeds of the proposed transaction would be used to support the company’s flagship Makhado project.

"The sale of the Mooiplaats colliery is the final step in the company’s balance sheet restructuring strategy, setting the course for CoAL to become a self-sufficient mid-tier coal mining company," CEO David Brown said in a statement.

Mooiplaats colliery is a thermal coal colliery situated in the Ermelo coal fields in Mpumalanga, adjacent to the re-commissioned Camden power station operated by power utility, Eskom.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Eskom skirts around ‘the rot’ in ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Unprofitable PetroSA’s future hangs in balance, ...
Companies / Energy
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA will need more funding
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Anticartel case could upend competition ...
Companies
5.
Reserve Bank said to have told big banks not to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Unions and coal firms in critical wage talks
Companies / Mining

CoAL aims to slash Makhado costs
Companies / Mining

ROB ROSE: A bribe by any other name
Opinion / Editor's Note

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.