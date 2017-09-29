Harmony Gold confirms murder of regional mine manager near Welkom

Harmony Gold’s regional manager Simphiwe Kubheka was shot dead while in his car on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said officers were called to investigate the death of the manager of Tshepong and Phakisa mining operations near Welkom in the Free State.

Kubheka was shot in the head twice.

"We only know that police were called to the scene after the manager was found — with two bullet wounds — dead in his car. We have opened a case of murder and we don’t have any suspects, but we are investigating all the leads‚" said Makhele. "The incident happened ... in the evening, at about 6pm."

It is speculated that Kubheka was killed by zama-zamas (illegal miners).

"We are enraged about this murder of a senior mining employee‚ apparently because he was fearlessly working towards eradicating corruption in this industry‚" union Uasa said in a statement on Friday. "Speculation that Kubheka was attacked and murdered by illegal gold miners … speaks to how unemployment‚ poverty‚ greed and weak leadership work together to push SA ever deeper into anarchy."