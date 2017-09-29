Companies / Mining

Harmony Gold confirms murder of regional mine manager near Welkom

29 September 2017 - 18:56 Penwell Dlamini
Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville. Picture: SOWETAN
Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville. Picture: SOWETAN

Harmony Gold’s regional manager Simphiwe Kubheka was shot dead while in his car on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said officers were called to investigate the death of the manager of Tshepong and Phakisa mining operations near Welkom in the Free State.

Kubheka was shot in the head twice.

"We only know that police were called to the scene after the manager was found — with two bullet wounds — dead in his car. We have opened a case of murder and we don’t have any suspects, but we are investigating all the leads‚" said Makhele. "The incident happened ... in the evening, at about 6pm."

It is speculated that Kubheka was killed by zama-zamas (illegal miners).

"We are enraged about this murder of a senior mining employee‚ apparently because he was fearlessly working towards eradicating corruption in this industry‚" union Uasa said in a statement on Friday. "Speculation that Kubheka was attacked and murdered by illegal gold miners … speaks to how unemployment‚ poverty‚ greed and weak leadership work together to push SA ever deeper into anarchy."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Explosive allegations: Trillian, McKinsey and ...
Companies
2.
Banking shake-up as TymeDigital gets first full ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Reserve Bank said to have told big banks not to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Eskom begins damage control after Business ...
Companies / Energy
5.
TymeDigital targets gaps to shake up SA's banking ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.