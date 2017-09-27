What to expect as Pallinghurst to unveil strategies

Pallinghurst Resources will update shareholders in coming weeks about its strategies in coloured gemstones, manganese, platinum group metals (PGMs) and growth as it settles into its new role as an operator rather than an investment holding company.

Pallinghurst said a repeat of the interim results it posted on Tuesday — showing a total comprehensive loss of $81m compared with a $33m loss a year earlier mainly because of a $64m writedown of its investment in Gemfields — would be less likely now that it had taken full control of the company and delisted it from the London bourse.

Pallinghurst is actively working in Ethiopia to add emeralds and sapphires to its coloured gemstone portfolio, which includes the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique, making it the largest coloured gemstone producer, said CEO Arne Frandsen.