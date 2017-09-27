Companies / Mining

OAKBAY GROUP

Union to ask big banks to help save jobs at Oakbay’s mines

27 September 2017 - 06:31 Moyagabo Maake
NUM general secretary David Sipunzi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
NUM general secretary David Sipunzi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) plans to approach the four largest banks in a bid to save jobs at the Oakbay group’s mining operations after the company and its associates failed to secure a stay of execution in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The union, in a statement after a meeting of its national executive committee on Tuesday, said workers at Shiva Uranium, Optimum Coal, Koornfontein mine and other companies owned by Oakbay were told not to come to work because Oakbay would be unable to pay them at the end of the pay cycle.

This came after Judge Hans Fabricius on Thursday declined to interdict the Bank of Baroda from closing the Oakbay group’s accounts ahead of another hearing on the matter in December.

Auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo ditches Oakbay while Outa triumphs in court

Auditing firm took the decision after a thorough assessment of its relationship with Oakbay Resources which has spanned a period of 18 months
National
12 hours ago

"The [Bank of Baroda] is subject to a number of statutory provisions which in the main seek to uphold the integrity of the financial system in the country," said Fabricius.

"On the other hand, there is the well-founded suspicion … that the [Oakbay group of companies] had subverted the integrity of the financial system, to put it gently."

Fabricius said the bank needed only "a reasonable suspicion" to exercise its rights including closing the Oakbay accounts.

"We have written to the CEOs of the four big banks – First National Bank, Absa, Standard Bank and Nedbank – requesting a meeting with them," said NUM general secretary David Sipunzi.

"Although we cannot divulge what we intend to discuss with the banks, we can definitely assure everybody that we do not intend to go there and plead for Oakbay," he said.

The union expressed its disappointment with the manner in which the ANC and partner in the governing alliance, the South African Communist Party, had handled the matter, which the union said would result in "thousands of job losses".

maakem@bdfm.co.za

Tears and trauma at KPMG over Gupta scandal

Staff fear for jobs as auditing firm's reputation rocked
Business
3 days ago

Trustees of Gupta mines’ rehabilitation funds accused of letting the family use the money

‘Trustees of the trusts‚ until recently were directors of related companies in the Gupta-Oakbay group. Trustees must avoid conflicts of ...
National
5 days ago

Guptas’ chances of Bank of Baroda interdict are slim, judge says

The Guptas will still be able to pay staff once Bank of Baroda closes its accounts, says Judge Hans Fabricius
National
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Court freezes rehabilitation funds of ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Analysts welcome Remgro's stake sale to Unilever
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Lucara's tennis ball-sized diamond finds a buyer ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Distell positioned for acquisitions
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo ditches Oakbay while Outa triumphs in court
National

Tears and trauma at KPMG over Gupta scandal
Business

Court action to stop Guptas grabbing mine rehabilitation funds
Business

Guptas’ citizenship based on Oakbay’s commitments, Hlengiwe Mkhize tells MPs
National

Court freezes rehabilitation funds of Gupta-linked Optimum and Koornfontein ...
Companies / Mining

Guptas’ chances of Bank of Baroda interdict are slim, judge says
National

How Bank of Baroda was overwhelmed by suspicious Gupta-linked accounts
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.