Court freezes rehabilitation funds of Gupta-linked Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines

26 September 2017 - 13:51 Genevieve Quintal
Hauled over the coals: A view of Optimum Mine. KPMG played a role in the acquisition of the mine and Shiva Uranium mine. Picture: SUPPLIED
The High Court in Pretoria has granted an urgent interim interdict freezing the Gupta-owned Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines’ rehabilitation fund accounts, worth R1.75bn, which sit with the Bank of Baroda.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) last week approached the court after Gupta-owned companies failed to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their bank accounts at the end of September.

The Gupta companies, however, will still have a shot at trying to stop the Bank of Baroda in the main application for an interim interdict on December 7.

Outa’s application was not opposed and on Tuesday the court granted the interim order, which directs the Bank of Baroda to continue to hold the rehabilitation funds in interest-bearing accounts in the trusts’ names.

The trustees or those with signing powers were also interdicted "from directly or indirectly dealing in any way with, disposing of or removing from the Republic of SA any of the funds or assets of the trust including, but not limited to, the trust’s funds held in any account of or at the Bank of Baroda".

Outa chief operating officer Ben Theron said the fight was far from over as the organisation wanted to ensure the Gupta family and those responsible for state capture were held accountable.

According to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and the National Environmental Management Act, mine rehabilitation funds cannot be used for purposes other than managing the environmental damage caused by mining activities.

"The trustees of the Gupta-linked mining rehabilitation funds allegedly mismanaged the funds, allowing the controversial family to use the trusts to pay back loans," Theron said.

He said pending the final outcome of the interdict, Outa would pursue these individuals and hold them accountable for their misconduct.

Outa has already laid criminal charges against a number of people, including ministers and officials from state-owned companies.

How corrupt power captured Eskom and helped pull the plug on growth

The usual suspects have been named but a parliamentary inquiry will hopefully shine a light on all dirty tricks
Opinion
14 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Lest we forget Reserve Bank’s heroic stand against encroachment of Gupta empire

‘The Guptas have needed the financial system to grease their money machine, but the Bank has been steadily constraining their access’
Opinion
15 days ago

Guptas not spoilt for choice with friends, but do have MultiChoice

Naspers company refuses to distance itself from Gupta association, writes Deon Wiggett
Opinion
26 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How to clean up Eskom and save SA

The way to inject a strategic equity partner into Eskom would be to sell a stake in Medupi and/or Kusile
Opinion
2 months ago

CAROL PATON: Time is ticking for Eskom’s Singh as inquiry set to start

'The dynamics are changing fast and Singh could soon find it harder to maintain his poker face'
Opinion
2 months ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: How much proof do the police need to act on #GuptaEmails?

What is holding our police back from investigating what any South African can see are crimes?
Opinion
2 months ago

ALLAN GREENBLO: Here's how the Companies Act can bring SOE directors to book

Nail one set of directors for personal liability to see how quickly other directors of mismanaged state-owned enterprises will fall into line
News & Fox
2 months ago

