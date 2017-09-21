Miner: more gold, lower cost Pan African production plans

The all-in cost during the year shot up to R540,693/kg, which includes capital expenditure on growth projects, compared with 2016’s R410,206/kg.

The received rand gold price was flat at R542,773/kg, compared with 2016.

The past financial period was also the year in which Pan African drew a line under two investments, selling its Uitkomst Colliery and agreed the sale of its Phoenix Platinum tailings retreatment project, which sucked up R309m and is being sold for R89m.

Pan African CEO Cobus Loots was keen on Wednesday to show the company had a handle on the difficulties at the Evander mine — which was shut for 55 days for repairs on its No7 shaft, dragging output down to 45,304oz for the year from 73,496oz the year before — and the Barberton mine, where production fell by about 13,000oz to 71,763oz, extending a decline in output since 2013.

Pan African has set the 2018 financial year’s gold output target at 190,000oz at an all-in sustaining cost below $1,000/oz.

The all-in cost metric would be high due to the heavy investment in the Elikhulu tailings project at Evander.

The project will deliver an extra 56,000oz of low-cost gold from December 2018.

Combined with the small Evander tailings retreatment project as well as the Barberton tailings retreatment project, Pan African will have a total of 91,000oz of gold a year coming from surface sources, delivering gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $516/oz.

This would bring the group’s total all-in sustaining cost close to $900/oz, cheaper by far than SA’s four larger gold miners — Sibanye Gold, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold and DRDGold.

Pan African would start a R100m project at its Fairview mine at Barberton, which would allow a doubling of ore haulage along a shaft, Loots said.

The company is also finalising a decision to mine an area of untapped ore at Evander near the No7 shaft. The mills at Evander have a monthly capacity of 80,000 tonnes but are only half filled with prevailing underground production. There is enough capacity at the gold plant for ore from the project called the 2010 Pay Channel, which is in a feasibility study phase.

