Companies / Mining

Miner: more gold, lower cost Pan African production plans

21 September 2017 - 06:11 Allan Seccombe
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Pan African Resources management is focusing on three new projects to generate more gold for the company, some of it low-cost production that will drag down the group’s average costs, putting behind it an annus horribilis in which its gold output and profits fell hard.

The 2017 financial year to end-June was one for the management to learn tough lessons after gold output fell 15% to 173,285oz and post-tax profit tumbled 43%, to R310m. Pan African stuck to its guns on dividend payments, despite starting a R1.74bn tailings retreatment project at its Evander mine.

It declared a R185m dividend for the year, translating to R0.08279 per share.

The all-in cost during the year shot up to R540,693/kg, which includes capital expenditure on growth projects, compared with 2016’s R410,206/kg.

The received rand gold price was flat at R542,773/kg, compared with 2016.

The past financial period was also the year in which Pan African drew a line under two investments, selling its Uitkomst Colliery and agreed the sale of its Phoenix Platinum tailings retreatment project, which sucked up R309m and is being sold for R89m.

Pan African CEO Cobus Loots was keen on Wednesday to show the company had a handle on the difficulties at the Evander mine — which was shut for 55 days for repairs on its No7 shaft, dragging output down to 45,304oz for the year from 73,496oz the year before — and the Barberton mine, where production fell by about 13,000oz to 71,763oz, extending a decline in output since 2013.

Pan African has set the 2018 financial year’s gold output target at 190,000oz at an all-in sustaining cost below $1,000/oz.

The all-in cost metric would be high due to the heavy investment in the Elikhulu tailings project at Evander.

The project will deliver an extra 56,000oz of low-cost gold from December 2018.

Combined with the small Evander tailings retreatment project as well as the Barberton tailings retreatment project, Pan African will have a total of 91,000oz of gold a year coming from surface sources, delivering gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $516/oz.

This would bring the group’s total all-in sustaining cost close to $900/oz, cheaper by far than SA’s four larger gold miners — Sibanye Gold, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold and DRDGold.

Pan African would start a R100m project at its Fairview mine at Barberton, which would allow a doubling of ore haulage along a shaft, Loots said.

The company is also finalising a decision to mine an area of untapped ore at Evander near the No7 shaft. The mills at Evander have a monthly capacity of 80,000 tonnes but are only half filled with prevailing underground production. There is enough capacity at the gold plant for ore from the project called the 2010 Pay Channel, which is in a feasibility study phase.

seccombea@bdlive.co.za

READ THIS

Pan African is hopeful it has put a bad year of low production behind it

The gold miner has declared a dividend despite a steep drop in profit as falling output combined with flat gold prices and rising costs
Companies
21 hours ago

Sibanye Stillwater issues $450m bond for Stillwater acquisition

The convertible bond issue is the final step in the refinancing of the purchase of the US mines
Companies
1 day ago

Mines are failing to curb death rates

Union Solidarity expects 2017’s death figures are likely to be worse in difficult year for the industry
Companies
1 day ago

Impala Platinum puts a number on first round of job cuts

Implats has begun the retrenchment process as new CEO Nico Muller seeks to return it to profitability — but he says this round does not ...
Companies
2 days ago

Rockwell Diamonds keeps sale talks alive

The miner has a potential buyer for its three assets in liquidation — but the business rescue practitioner has already launched a court application ...
Companies
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sasol announces new R21bn empowerment deal, with ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Study dispels Eskom claims on limits to renewable ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Herman Bosman believes MMI can rebound
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Hulisani joins Sasfin in jumping KPMG’s sinking ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Star surges nearly 10% on debut, a day before ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Pan African is hopeful it has put a bad year of low production behind it
Companies / Mining

Sibanye Stillwater issues $450m bond for Stillwater acquisition
Companies / Mining

Mines are failing to curb death rates
Companies / Mining

Petra may mothball Tanzanian diamond mine amid crackdown
Companies / Mining

Impala Platinum puts a number on first round of job cuts
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.