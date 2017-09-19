Sibanye Stillwater issues $450m bond for Stillwater acquisition

Sibanye Stillwater, a gold and platinum group metals miner, is launching a $450m convertible bond due in 2023 to complete the $2.2bn cash purchase of an American palladium and platinum mining company.

Sibanye, which operates gold and platinum group metal mines in SA as well as the Stillwater mines and plants in the US, put in place a $2.65bn bridge loan to buy Stillwater. It has already raised $2bn via a rights issue and a two-tranche bond.

"The convertible bond offering is the final step in refinancing the acquisition bridge facility and is complementary to our envisaged long-term capital structure," Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said.

"While we considered various financing options, convertible bonds offer the greatest flexibility at a reasonable cost, which will assist us to de-lever our balance sheet, consistent with our long-term target of 1x net debt:ebitda," he said.

The bonds will be redeemed on September 26 2023, but Sibanye could redeem them at any time after October 17 2020.

Payments for the bonds will be guaranteed by Stillwater and Kroondal Operations, which are the mines acquired by Sibanye when it bought the whole of Aquarius Platinum.

The pricing on the convertible bond will be made known later on Tuesday, but Sibanye said on Tuesday morning that they were expected to carry a coupon of between 1.625% and 2.375% per annum.

The initial conversion price was expected to be set within a premium range of 30%-35% above the volume-weighted average price of Sibanye Stillwater’s shares on the JSE between the opening of Tuesday’s trade and when the price is set later in the session.

The convertible bonds would also be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Sibanye said.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.

Barclays Bank plc is acting as joint bookrunner and Mizuho International is acting as co-bookrunner for the offering.