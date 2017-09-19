Petra may mothball Tanzanian diamond mine amid crackdown

Net post-tax profit was $21m, down from $67m the year before. Mining profit fell to $169m from $176m.

While the missed production target was important, more pressing for analysts was how Petra was managing the fallout from the government crackdown on its Williamson mine in Tanzania, which made up about 6% of operating profit.

"Should Petra be unable to resume sales from Williamson during the first half of the financial year, the company may breach the two ebitda-related covenant measurements related to its banking facilities," the company said, adding the measurement of the covenants would be at the end of December 2017. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Petra would start early talks with its lenders to find a resolution to any difficulties it incurred with those covenants.

"Given our past history around covenants and the good relationship we have with our lenders, we are confident this is something we can cross.

"The recovery, even without Williamson, in our second half to levels well below our covenants from June onwards does put us in a position to curtail this to a short-term impact," said Jacques Breytenbach, Petra’s chief financial officer.