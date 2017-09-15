Implats warns of job cuts as it tackles unprofitable shafts

Implats could start with shedding up to 4,000 positions, keeping the number relatively low to avoid a backlash, and then progressively reduce the headcount until the company reached a sustainably profitable level of production of around 550,000oz from the Rustenburg mines, said Nedbank analyst Leon Esterhuizen.

The scale of job cuts is not yet known but the R2.7bn loss incurred at the Rustenburg mines has forced an inevitable restructuring as the Implats board regarded the continued low platinum price as the new normal, said new CEO Nico Muller. The formal job cuts process is expected to start in the next few weeks.

Implats recorded a post-tax loss of R8.1bn for the year to end-June compared with a R43m loss the year before. A R10.2bn impairment against payments to the Bafokeng was one of the drivers of the loss. Its shares were among the worst performers on the JSE on Thursday, falling 7%.

The Rustenburg mines were slated to produce 830,000oz of platinum from 2020 as the company brought two new shafts into production, but the new plan sees the Rustenburg mines producing between 750,000oz in 2022 because of the earlier closure of old shafts and delays to the new 16 and 20 shafts, which need an additional R700m over five years to complete them.

The Rustenburg shafts, 90% of which are unprofitable, have been organised into three groups, with the old mines set to be harvested, or mined with no further capital investment over the next two years before being shut. These four old shafts will contribute 100,000oz in the current financial year before dropping to 50,000oz from then.

Under Muller, who was appointed five months ago, the unprofitable and underperforming Marula mine was put on notice that if attempts to fix the problems — including cutting 980 jobs and stopping two underground areas — were not effective, the mine would be shut. The mine will be monitored quarterly.