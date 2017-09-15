AngloGold Ashanti may be on the verge of selling Kopanang gold mine

AngloGold Ashanti has signed a memorandum of understanding with a group interested in buying its Kopanang gold mine, which the company is preparing to close.

It is also preparing to close its TauTona mine, which would mean a combined loss of 8,500 jobs. It said in June that the mines were old, nearing the end of their lives, and were a financial drag on its South African division.

"Subsequent to this announcement and based on unsolicited expressions of interest received from a number of parties, AngloGold Ashanti initiated a process to assess the sale of the Kopanang mine. This memorandum of understanding could result in a sale agreement being concluded with the selected party," the company said, adding it would talk to organised labour about the sale.

In the six months to end-June, Kopanang’s gold output fell by 6% to 44,000 ounces, while its all-in sustaining costs shot up 26% to $1,682 an ounce.

Together with TauTona, the two mines were the most expensive in the South African division, pushing the average all-in sustaining cost to a worst-ever level of $1,259 an ounce. If the talks are successful and the sale goes ahead, AngloGold will keep the mine open and pass ownership over to the unidentified buyer, and will pay severance packages to employees.

"Whether an agreement to sell the Kopanang mine is concluded remains uncertain at this time and any such agreement will be conditional on securing a number of regulatory approvals," AngloGold said.

A number of potential buyers have been mentioned in various media reports, including JSE-listed Harmony Gold.