Companies / Mining

DIAMOND SALES

Diamond giant De Beers probes gem price leaks

14 September 2017 - 06:36 Franz Wild and Kevin Crowley
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The world’s biggest diamond producer hired an external investigator to find the source of leaks of its most sensitive price data, according to people familiar with the matter.

De Beers hired investigators from KPMG International in SA to find the source of the leaks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

The company suspected at least one employee sold pricing information to customers before the diamonds were offered for purchase, the people said.

A spokesman for De Beers said the company had conducted an internal probe and declined to comment on KPMG’s involvement.

A spokesman for KPMG in SA declined to comment.

"We’ve been aware of rumours of information-sharing in the industry and undertook an investigation," De Beers said

"While we didn’t find specific evidence that any of our intellectual property was intentionally shared externally, we have taken steps to tighten internal controls around access to, and communication of, commercial information."

De Beers controls the buying process for its diamonds tightly and the pricing intentions are a company secret.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
McKinsey ‘turned a blind eye to staff suspicions ...
Companies
2.
Sim Tshabalala now to fly solo at Standard
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Zwane pulls out of legal row with chamber
Companies / Mining
4.
SAA posts surprise profit in July, after R1.4bn ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
MMI's liberal use of executive rewards raises ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

De Beers diamond sales fall sharply
Companies / Mining

De Beers increases advertising spend for diamonds
Companies / Mining

Gem futures bourse launched
World / Asia

India launches world’s first diamond future exchange
World / Asia

Stanford enters $3m educational partnership with De Beers
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.