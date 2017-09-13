Companies / Mining

DIVERSIFICATION

What Jubilee plans in new growth strategy

13 September 2017 - 06:58 Allan Seccombe
Jubilee Platinum CEO Leon Coetzer. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Jubilee Platinum CEO Leon Coetzer. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Jubilee Platinum is preparing to diversify its processing interests into copper, nickel, zinc and lead, potentially looking outside SA for growth opportunities.

Jubilee, after a long spell of building its presence in tailings retreatment to extract chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs), is actively involved in discussions to grow the company, said CEO Leon Coetzer and chairman Colin Bird.

The Tjate prospect, an undeveloped PGM resource, will be funded through the inclusion of a large partner, with the strategic importance of Tjate to its neighbours implying it could be one of SA’s large platinum miners.

The cost of the mine, which would need a shaft of 1.15km, was pegged at about $650m, a price well out of reach for Jubilee, which has a market capitalisation of R805m.

However, it was in tailings retreatment at Dilokong near Steelpoort and at Hernic near Brits that Jubilee was making its mark as a producer and attracting the interest of "blue-chip companies" to find ways to team up with the junior company to treat their waste and tailings dumps, said Coetzer.

"We are in discussions with significant mining players. We were invited to present a strategy to recover their minerals in their surface waste and tailings," he said. Some of these tailings were outside SA, containing zinc, lead, copper, nickel, platinum and chrome.

"That is our next growth target," Coetzer said, adding that Jubilee would hopefully, before the end of its financial year in June 2018, be in a position to give the market more information on this development.

Zambia and SA had "significant" amounts of zinc and lead in surface dumps, he said. Jubilee had secured $50m of funding.

At Dilokong, Jubilee said earlier in September, it had agreed on a third-party source of 40,000 tonnes a month of ore to extract chrome and PGMs, more than doubling the throughput at the plant.

Duduzane to offload Oakbay shares

Leaked e-mails show that President Jacob Zuma’s son has been deeply immersed in the Gupta family firms
National
20 hours ago

Unpopular Lonmin battles to win analysts’ favour

Analysts have doubled the number of sell recommendations on the platinum producer’s stock in the past two years
Companies
21 hours ago

Stronger emerging-market currencies put pressure on Master Drilling’s profits

Company says growth was subdued due to uncertainty in SA and an extended downturn in commodity prices
Companies
22 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bell Pottinger’s British business collapses after ...
Companies
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Dudu Myeni’s stay at SAA may be illegal
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Property companies consider dumping KPMG amid ...
Companies / Property
4.
Ben Kruger steps down as joint CE of Standard Bank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Beyond the Gupta wedding: shining a light on ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Duduzane to offload Oakbay shares
National

Unpopular Lonmin battles to win analysts’ favour
Companies / Mining

Stronger emerging-market currencies put pressure on Master Drilling’s profits
Companies / Mining

Petra shares hit over Tanzanian mine closure
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.