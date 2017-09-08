Uncertainty around Zwane worsens freeze on mining investment, Roger Baxter tells Perth conference

The majority of South African mining has "lost confidence" in Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who is under a pall of impropriety, and the sector has essentially frozen all investments in the country, Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter said at an Australian mining conference on Friday.

At the Africa Down Under mining conference in Perth, Australia, Baxter did not shy away from the tension between the industry and Zwane, which has sharply increased since the minister gazetted a third iteration of the Mining Charter, after what the chamber said was limited negotiations between itself and the department.

Not only that, the chamber will appear in court next Thursday to argue for an interdict of the charter, and will begin the process for a judicial review of the document, if successful.