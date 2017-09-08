Uncertainty around Zwane worsens freeze on mining investment, Roger Baxter tells Perth conference
Significant corruption claims against Mosebenzi Zwane and the Department of Mineral Resources have not been cleared, the Chamber of Mines CEO says
The majority of South African mining has "lost confidence" in Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who is under a pall of impropriety, and the sector has essentially frozen all investments in the country, Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter said at an Australian mining conference on Friday.
At the Africa Down Under mining conference in Perth, Australia, Baxter did not shy away from the tension between the industry and Zwane, which has sharply increased since the minister gazetted a third iteration of the Mining Charter, after what the chamber said was limited negotiations between itself and the department.
Not only that, the chamber will appear in court next Thursday to argue for an interdict of the charter, and will begin the process for a judicial review of the document, if successful.
Zwane has been linked via various e-mails leaked from the Gupta family to a number of unsavoury events. His involvement in securing the Optimum colliery from Glencore for the Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources raised questions about his suitability as the mineral resources minister.
"Significant corruption allegations against the minister and the Department of Mineral Resources have not been cleared, and the proposed judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has not been established," Baxter said.
The economic opportunity cost of the failure to get the ... environment right to promote investment growth, transformation and job creation in South African mining, is material.
Baxter was referring to recommendations made in then-public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture Report, which detailed the Guptas’ involvement with various ministers and officials of state-owned enterprises to secure contracts and revenue streams.
The leaked e-mails have shown in detail the flow of enormous amounts of cash from dubious deals into Gupta-related accounts in the Middle East.
Zwane, who addressed the conference on Thursday, said the investors, both foreign and local, he had spoken to about the new charter were willing to comply with the charter.
"The charter is law, and all rights-holders in SA are expected to implement it," Zwane said in prepared comments, prompting one delegate who declined to be named to say Zwane was out of touch, seeing as he’d indefinitely suspended the charter until the court case around it was concluded.
Zwane did not address the cloud of impropriety that surrounds him. In June, when he released the charter, he said he had been too busy to follow media reports of improper behaviour and would, in time, address the issue.
Baxter went on to list the key issues creating a crisis in the local mining industry, including the "unilaterally imposed" charter, a proposed moratorium on the issuance and transfer of mineral rights, ongoing arguments about ownership elements of the previous two charters that are now before the courts, and the "inappropriate" imposition of safety stoppages.
Real mining GDP of R226bn in 2016 was less than the R242bn of 1994, as the country transitioned from apartheid to democracy.
The industry made an accumulated R50bn loss in 2015 and the department "has provided no assistance to help the industry through the crisis", Baxter said, pointing out that 65% of the country’s platinum mines were unprofitable in 2017.
"The economic opportunity cost of the failure to get the policy, legislative, administrative and operating environment right to promote investment growth, transformation and job creation in South African mining, is material," Baxter said.
The uncertain environment, particularly under Zwane’s leadership, was making it difficult to do business in SA.
"In essence, there is a freeze on investment — it is extremely difficult to get an investment committee to approve any new greenfields project in SA," Baxter said.
"This is a resilient industry. Its stakeholders — including business, the government, unions, communities and civil society — have reached a precipice in the past, but then realised that mutually agreeable solutions are possible. But this will require ethical leadership and a focus on the national interest by all parties."
