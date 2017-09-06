Royal Bafokeng Platinum seals two-phase deal to buy next-door mine Maseve

Royal Bafokeng Platinum will issue shares worth up to R1.4bn to buy the concentrator, tailings facilities and other surface infrastructure, as well as issue share to the owners of the newly built but financially constrained Maseve mining operation.

In a widely anticipated transaction, RBPlat, which is building the Styldrift mine next door to Maseve, said the transaction would occur in two stages, with the surface infrastructure the first target, and ownership of the brand new but loss-making mine following closely behind.

RBPlat will buy the surface infrastructure for the rand equivalent of $58m and the full ownership of the jointly held Maseve company for $12m.

Maseve, which was valued at R3.63bn at the end of July, is 82.9% owned by a subsidiary of Toronto-listed Platinum Group Metals (PTM) and 17.1% by Africa Wide Mineral Prospecting & Exploration.

"The plant transaction provides RBPlat with immediate access to an operational concentrator plant to treat ore in respect of Styldrift I and the strategic flexibility to potentially extend the life of mine of the South Shaft Merensky operations," RBPlat said.

Styldrift will primarily target the Merensky reef, which is rich with base metals and does not have the chrome content of the UG2 reef that makes concentrating ore technically challenging.

Platinum mines in SA target one or both of the platinum group metals-bearing reefs in their operations, with the Merensky reef the most sought-after.

By adding a functioning concentrator to the first phase of the Styldrift project, RBPlat could bring forward the date it begins treating ore, which it was going to treat at its Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine concentrator to the south.

The second, highly conditional part of the transaction entails issuing shares to PTM and Africa Wide to buy them out of Maseve.

One of the conditions is ministerial approval for the transfer of mineral rights to RBPlat, an issue which has become problematic in SA.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane recently wanted to place a moratorium on all mining rights authorisations and rights transfers, pending the outcome of a court case brought by the Chamber of Mines challenging the now-suspended third Mining Charter.

RBPlat shareholders need to approve both the rights issue and the granting of shares to PTM and Africa Wide.

RBPlat will have to replace the $4m rehabilitation fund built up by Maseve.