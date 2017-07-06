Mining Charter’s ‘Gupta clause’ comes under scrutiny

The definition of black person in the new Mining Charter is strictly in accordance with the definition in the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEE), the head of the BBBEE Commission, Zodwa Ntuli, said on Wednesday.

One of the criticisms of the charter by, among others, the Chamber of Mines, is that it changes the definition of "black person" from the historically disadvantaged in the previous charter, to one that includes black people naturalised after 1994.

This has been interpreted as a "Gupta" clause that would allow the family — which is caught up in a web of state capture allegations — to benefit from black economic empowerment.

Chamber CEO Roger Baxter questioned the changed definition of beneficiaries of empowerment transactions to include black, coloured and Indian people naturalised after 1994.

He questioned whether the new mining charter was written in the national interest to promote transformation, or to benefit a small group of vested interests operating in SA’s mining space.