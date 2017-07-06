Mining Charter’s ‘Gupta clause’ comes under scrutiny

The definition of black person in the new Mining Charter is strictly in accordance with the definition in the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEE), the head of the BBBEE Commission, Zodwa Ntuli, said on Wednesday.
One of the criticisms of the charter by, among others, the Chamber of Mines, is that it changes the definition of "black person" from the historically disadvantaged in the previous charter, to one that includes black people naturalised after 1994.
This has been interpreted as a "Gupta" clause that would allow the family — which is caught up in a web of state capture allegations — to benefit from black economic empowerment.
Chamber CEO Roger Baxter questioned the changed definition of beneficiaries of empowerment transactions to include black, coloured and Indian people naturalised after 1994.
He questioned whether the new mining charter was written in the national interest to promote transformation, or to benefit a small group of vested interests operating in SA’s mining space.
"When you’ve got what is being proposed in their charter coming through, is this really in the interests of promoting the transformation agenda or perhaps promoting someone else’s agenda? The way the charter is written and what we are seeing, we are not convinced that this is in the national interest," Baxter said.
But Ntuli pointed out that the definition of black people in the BBBEE Act includes naturalised persons and that the definition of black persons in the Mining Charter is consistent "word for word" with the act.
The act refers to black people as a generic term that means Africans, Coloureds and Indians:
a) who are citizens of the Republic of SA by birth or descent; or
b) who became citizens of the Republic SA by naturalisation –
(i) before April 27 1994; or
(ii) on or after April 27 1994 and who would have been entitled to acquire citizenship by naturalisation prior to that date.
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA trade and industry spokesman Dean Macpherson that the Department of Mineral Resources did not have any consultation with the BBBEE Commission regarding the reviewed Mining Charter of 2017.
It did, however, consult with his department on the definition of "black person".
The BBBEE Commission is part of the Department of Trade and Industry.
Macpherson has asked the minister a subsequent question about whether he considers the Guptas to be classified as black in terms of the BBBEE Act and is awaiting a response.
