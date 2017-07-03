Sibanye’s Cooke mine resumes production after wildcat strike

Production has resumed at Sibanye Gold’s Cooke mine, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

This follows the conclusion of a wildcat strike at the operation which erupted almost a month ago.

The strike, which included incidents of violence aimed at miners who did not support it, was sparked by workers’ resentment over Sibanye’s drive to root out illegal miners.

The company’s moves included the sacking of employees for collusion and a ban on taking food into the shafts.

Last week Sibanye said 461 illegal miners had been arrested at Cooke since the strike began, after they were forced to come to the surface because the stoppage deprived them of sources of food and water provided by employees.

"Approximately 300kg of planned gold production, equivalent to about R160m in revenue, was lost at the Cooke Operations during the strike," Sibanye said on Friday.

"The Cooke operations have been incurring financial losses and have been under strategic review for some time," said Wayne Robinson, CEO of Sibanye’s gold division. The additional losses from the strike would further affect their economic viability, he said.

