Northam will put Everest tailings to good use

Analysts forecast the low-cost, energy-efficient tailings project could be a significant earner for Northam over a two-year period. Northam will treat the tailings while it builds a R500m, 4.76km rope conveyor that utilises a system that has trays running on wheels, with minimal maintenance requirements. The conveyor will bring Merensky from the central part of the property to feed the southern plant from February 2019.

The maintenance and operating cost of the rope conveyor worked out to 80c a tonne compared with more than R1.80 a tonne for a conventional conveyor belt and R14 a tonne for trucks.

The complex is divided into three areas, with the northern portion hosting a UG2 mine and a new Merensky mine, which all feed a concentrator in the central portion.

In time, Northam could add a R300m-R400m rope conveyor to link the northern Merensky mine to the rope conveyor feeding the concentrator in the south.

But the mineral revenue benefits aside, arguably more important benefits flow from the tailings retreatment project, Smith says, pointing out Northam is in the unique position of being able to treat a large tailings deposition before processing mined material to dial in the concentrator.

Northam intends treating up to 8-million tonnes of the 10-million tonnes, of which 3-million tonnes will be pumped into the old Everest mine as backfill, largely to reduce its environmental liability and create extra tailings capacity in an area where flat ground is scarce, but also to prove a concept.

The thinking is that by pumping the tailings underground, it will firm the pillars supporting the excavations, making the mine more rigid and allowing greater ore extraction in the future by possibly reducing the size of pillars, which lock up metal.