Why Gold Fields is sticking with SA

"Analysts and bankers are having a field day figuring out how we are all going to reconfigure our companies," said Gold Fields’ Holland.

"By and large, moving the deck chairs around is not necessarily going to create value. Beware of the sophistry that things like listings and separation of assets purport to create in terms of value."

Asked if the disposal or exit of South Deep was the subject of board discussion, Holland said: "Our strategies encompass looking at different ways to extract value for the company. A lot of the arguments for doing this are too superficial. It needs deeper analysis. Unless or until you hear otherwise, we are where we are."

He was clear that Gold Fields had come too far to give up on South Deep now.

"We are determined to make it work. We’ve not changed our view. We shouldn’t see what’s happened with the charter as a deterrent to that. If we have to fight, we’ll fight. If there’s a way to find an agreed solution, that’s preferable. In the absence of that, we’ll fight for our rights. We’ll not throw in the towel."

The Chamber of Mines, of which Gold Fields is a member, has launched an urgent court application to interdict implementation of the charter, citing law transgressions, contradictions, confusion and poor decision-making.

Talking about the breakdown in the relationship between the chamber and the Department of Mineral Resources, Holland urged parties to begin talking to each other or face the steady demise of the industry.