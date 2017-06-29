Companies / Mining

OUTPUT LOSS

Sibanye suffers as illegal miners run rampant

29 June 2017 - 06:29 Allan Seccombe
Cramped conditions: Mine workers working 1km underground at the Harmony Cooke shaft 3 mine. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Cramped conditions: Mine workers working 1km underground at the Harmony Cooke shaft 3 mine. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

A deep undercurrent of corruption coupled with a lack of policing and prosecutorial skills have allowed illegal gold mining syndicates to run rampant in SA’s gold mines, says Sibanye Gold security head Nash Lutchman.

Illegal mining costs the country about R20bn a year in lost sales, taxes and royalties. Sibanye recently had 461 illegal miners arrested at its four Cooke mines near Johannesburg.

"The syndicates are having a field day. They are laughing all the way to the bank. We don’t have sufficiently trained police to deal with this type of mining-related crime. Our National Prosecution Authority lacks the particular skills to prosecute this," Lutchman said.

"The general corruption at the lower levels in the South African Police Service and private security contributes a lot to nothing being done to stop this," he said, adding that employees and mine security personnel were worsening the problem by smuggling food underground and aiding illegal miners.

Sibanye’s Cooke mine to get going again after wildcat strike

The company is in the process of resuming operations at the mine where a drive to remove illegal miners led workers to down tools
Companies
2 days ago

Smuggled food packages were sold for hundreds of rand, prompting Sibanye to ban food going underground to feed miners who live in the dark for weeks at a time.

The miners could earn up to R22,000 per underground session, earning R450 per gram of gold in 20g amalgam packages.

Illegal mining brought a host of social ills, including assault, murder, bribery, corruption, firearm-related crimes, rape, theft and drug abuse.

Sibanye found 90% of those arrested for illegal mining at its operations were foreign, with many having mining experience as retrenched or out-of-work miners making up the underground teams.

Gold and diamond mines were the most targeted by the illegal miners.

Sibanye says it is losing about up to 4% of its annual gold output of 1.5-million ounces to illegal gold mining despite increasingly stringent security measures to stop illegal miners entering its mines and to stem the flow of food and equipment to them.

Lutchman said Sibanye was experiencing a similar problem of people illegally entering its newly acquired platinum mines near Rustenburg — in this case to steal copper cables and other recyclable material.

It was predominantly operational and closed gold mines that were targeted by illegal mining syndicates, he said.

Earlier in June, one illegal miner was caught at Cooke with gold valued at R200,000 in his stomach, showing how lucrative the business can be.

Lutchman said despite illegal miners being arrested, they were soon either out on bail or fined and released under relatively mild charges of trespassing or theft. One of the best ways to close abandoned or shuttered mines was to collapse tunnels and shafts, making access impossible, he said.

Why Sibanye will pay more for bond

The leading gold and platinum group metal producer pays the price as Mining Charter spooks investors
Companies
7 days ago

Investors buy Sibanye with gusto

In first of three capital-raising exercises, Sibanye will secure $1bn in the rights offer, a further $1bn in a bond issue and balance in a process to ...
Companies
16 days ago

Sibanye confirms 303 illegal miners arrested at strike-shut Cook

The Cooke shafts, which are not a core operation for Sibanye, are the worst affected by illegal mining within the group
Companies
16 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom slashes Optimum’s R2.1bn fine for the Guptas
Companies / Energy
2.
AngloGold may axe third of workforce
Companies / Mining
3.
Why blacks are avoiding property sector
Companies / Property
4.
Vodacom man Vuyani Jarana may lead SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
How Hollard plans to expand its product range
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

More illegal miners arrested at Sibanye
Companies / Mining

Sibanye Gold says wildcat strike continues
Companies / Mining

Sibanye gets thumbs up from S&P Global Ratings
Companies / Mining

What is hurting miners’ outlook the most?
Companies / Mining

Sibanye’s shares fall after nil-paid letters begin to trade
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.