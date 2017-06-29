Mining Charter's empowerment for naturalised trips alarm

Baxter said Zwane’s claims in a statement that the chamber was antitransformation was "simply not true". He noted that according to the chamber’s assessment of its 95 members, who represent 90% of the annual value of mined minerals in SA, its empowerment levels stood at 38% if the consequences of historic deals were included.

"The charter has been developed by a department which lacks integrity, capacity and credibility," Baxter said, stepping up the war of words in the battle around the charter, which could be seen as a fight for its members’ survival in the long term.

"The department’s team is facing allegations, lots of allegations in many different things, whether it’s in the e-mails that are being released, the State of Capture report [by former public protector Thuli Madonsela] or the academic report about SA’s democracy being slowly stolen, or the South African Council of Churches issue. A number of individuals in the department have been fingered," he said.

The change of definitions of who would benefit from empowerment deals in the mining sector — away from historically disadvantaged South Africans to a broader definition of black people to include naturalised Africans, coloureds and Indians — was another deeply contentious issue that raised the question about the true motives for the radical clauses in the charter, Baxter said.

"When you’ve got what is being proposed in their charter coming through, is this really in the interests of promoting the transformation agenda or perhaps promoting someone else’s agenda … the way the charter is written and what we’re seeing, we are not convinced this is in the national interest," he said.