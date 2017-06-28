BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘BEE investors stay if they have confidence in the company’
Exxaro finance director Riaan Koppeschaar on the transaction that will lift its empowerment shareholding to the 30% threshold required by the new Mining Charter
Riaan Koppeschaar is Exxaro’s finance director.
BUSINESS DAY TV: Exxaro Resources has unveiled a new empowerment structure for the group which it says is appropriate amidst increased uncertainty over the new Mining Charter. Joining us to discuss the nuts and bolts of the transaction is Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar.
Riaan … so I suppose many people would assume coming so soon after the Mining Charter that it was in response to the Charter, but this deal’s really been a long time in the making, about 18 months, and it’s already come under some criticism from the likes of Eskom?
RIAAN KOPPESCHAAR: Correct. Yes, our original BEE transaction was put in place in 2006 with a 50% BEE transaction and the original term of that was for 10 years.
So at the end of last year that structure unwound and we’d decided long ago that we wanted to put a replacement structure in place because BEE, as being one of the four most BEE mining companies in South Africa, we wanted to maintain a big empowerment component in the shareholding so that’s why we opted for the 30% transaction.
We were not guided by the principles of the Mining Charter, when we originally announced the terms of the transaction, we announced intent to put the 30% transaction in place.
BDTV: With that having been said, where we have the Chamber of Mines saying that the new charter is unrealistic and demonstrates the minister over-extending his powers, clearly it’s not, if you’re able to venture down this route? What do you make of the transformation objectives of government?
RK: We fully endorse the transformation objectives but when you look at the charter you should not only look at the ownership elements of the charter. You should also look at all the other elements in the charter. Now ownership is one element and I think we are in a position, through the existing BEE shareholders willing to reinvest, that we can still meet the 30% requirement. So that is where we’re coming from. Some of the other companies where the existing shareholders have divested from their stake, there it becomes problematic.
BDTV: Why would the existing shareholders reinvest … they’re not reinvested back up to that 50% stake because you have come under flak as I mentioned from Eskom, they don’t want to do business with companies that don’t have less than a 50% black shareholding. So why not get them to build it up to 50% or bring in another partner?
RK: The problem with any BEE (black economic empowerment) structure is if you don’t get a big equity component, then a large portion of the transaction has to be debt-funded and especially with a cyclical commodity like mining it becomes a problem. Now if you look at the amount of reinvestment, which is basically the equity that goes into this structure, the 30% level is appropriate for the bank debt that we put in the structure.
If we had opted for a 50% structure to raise the amount of funding, it would, firstly, be problematic and, secondly, we think the transaction would be unsustainable. Hence the reason we opted for a 30% transaction.
BDTV: With the move you’ve made, do you think that this is going to suffice, specifically where you’ve got Eskom in the spotlight demanding a certain ownership target?
RK: Yes … as we pointed out previously, at the moment our existing contracts don’t require any BEE requirement from Exxaro, which is in terms of the policy if you want to enter into new contracts. And we always said if part of our strategy was to secure new Eskom contracts, we would look to comply with their policy. But at the moment for our existing contracts, we don’t think there’s any need to be above 30%.
BDTV: And, in fact, some of the restructuring that you’re looking at of your coal assets at the moment would reduce your business with Eskom, is that the plan going forward, do you want to move away slightly from the reliance on Eskom contracts?
RK: We always said part of our strategy was that we didn’t want to develop a mine only to supply Eskom. You always want to have the optionality to be able to supply Eskom as well as other markets, so no, it’s not our intention to deliberately not enter into any contracts with Eskom.
BDTV: What is certainly enticing though are those export prices. During the past period that has averaged around $79 per tonne. Do you see that being sustained given the supply-demand dynamic that’s at play?
RK: If you look at most market commentators and even our own forecast, we think that prices will definitely come down in the second half of the year. You’ve already seen it during the course of the first six months we started off with coal prices of $90 and coming off to about the $70-$80. So no, we don’t think those prices are sustainable over the longer term.
BDTV: Just on the charter and another one of the bones of contention is the continuing consequences of "once empowered always empowered", and it seems like Sipho Nkosi your former CEO and the current CEO Mxolisi Mgojo are Exxaro partners going forward, are they going to be tied in for the longer term though, so when the current contract expires, will they still be with you or will you have to renegotiate another deal?
RK: Currently the deal that we’ve negotiated is a seven to 10 year deal, so even if you look at the existing deal broadly, how the existing or the new deal is set up, there is 55% reinvestment into the new structure by the existing BEE shareholders, so they could potentially hold the other 45% outside the structure without being locked into an official seven- or 10-year structure. So that is possibly something that could apply in future.
At the end of the day, it’s going to depend on how much confidence the BEE investor has in the company. If they think there are good prospects for the company, they will remain invested, and it’s up to us to ensure that the BEE investors want to remain invested.
