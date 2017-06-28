BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘BEE investors stay if they have confidence in the company’

BDTV: Why would the existing shareholders reinvest … they’re not reinvested back up to that 50% stake because you have come under flak as I mentioned from Eskom, they don’t want to do business with companies that don’t have less than a 50% black shareholding. So why not get them to build it up to 50% or bring in another partner?

RK: The problem with any BEE (black economic empowerment) structure is if you don’t get a big equity component, then a large portion of the transaction has to be debt-funded and especially with a cyclical commodity like mining it becomes a problem. Now if you look at the amount of reinvestment, which is basically the equity that goes into this structure, the 30% level is appropriate for the bank debt that we put in the structure.

If we had opted for a 50% structure to raise the amount of funding, it would, firstly, be problematic and, secondly, we think the transaction would be unsustainable. Hence the reason we opted for a 30% transaction.

BDTV: With the move you’ve made, do you think that this is going to suffice, specifically where you’ve got Eskom in the spotlight demanding a certain ownership target?

RK: Yes … as we pointed out previously, at the moment our existing contracts don’t require any BEE requirement from Exxaro, which is in terms of the policy if you want to enter into new contracts. And we always said if part of our strategy was to secure new Eskom contracts, we would look to comply with their policy. But at the moment for our existing contracts, we don’t think there’s any need to be above 30%.

BDTV: And, in fact, some of the restructuring that you’re looking at of your coal assets at the moment would reduce your business with Eskom, is that the plan going forward, do you want to move away slightly from the reliance on Eskom contracts?

RK: We always said part of our strategy was that we didn’t want to develop a mine only to supply Eskom. You always want to have the optionality to be able to supply Eskom as well as other markets, so no, it’s not our intention to deliberately not enter into any contracts with Eskom.

BDTV: What is certainly enticing though are those export prices. During the past period that has averaged around $79 per tonne. Do you see that being sustained given the supply-demand dynamic that’s at play?

RK: If you look at most market commentators and even our own forecast, we think that prices will definitely come down in the second half of the year. You’ve already seen it during the course of the first six months we started off with coal prices of $90 and coming off to about the $70-$80. So no, we don’t think those prices are sustainable over the longer term.

BDTV: Just on the charter and another one of the bones of contention is the continuing consequences of "once empowered always empowered", and it seems like Sipho Nkosi your former CEO and the current CEO Mxolisi Mgojo are Exxaro partners going forward, are they going to be tied in for the longer term though, so when the current contract expires, will they still be with you or will you have to renegotiate another deal?

RK: Currently the deal that we’ve negotiated is a seven to 10 year deal, so even if you look at the existing deal broadly, how the existing or the new deal is set up, there is 55% reinvestment into the new structure by the existing BEE shareholders, so they could potentially hold the other 45% outside the structure without being locked into an official seven- or 10-year structure. So that is possibly something that could apply in future.

At the end of the day, it’s going to depend on how much confidence the BEE investor has in the company. If they think there are good prospects for the company, they will remain invested, and it’s up to us to ensure that the BEE investors want to remain invested.