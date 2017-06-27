Exxaro eyes black ownership cut

But as Exxaro already has long-term coal supply contracts in place and is seeking to diversify its reliance on Eskom, it is not bound by Eskom’s new policy. Exxaro already holds long-term mining rights, so it also does not have to secure approval from the Department of Mineral Resources, although it has informed the department.

The new structure will fulfil the 30% black ownership requirement of the controversial new mining charter.

Exxaro finance director Riaan Koppeschaar said on a conference call that, after discussions with minority shareholders in the past few months, three elements of the original proposals were changed. The lock-up period in the new BEE structure will be 7-10 years, not seven years as originally announced; a second share repurchase will take place and there is flexibility to introduce communities and employees into this structure in future, if needed. The proportion of existing BEE shareholders who will reinvest in Exxaro shares has not been finally determined but the minimum is set at about a quarter. Exxaro will repurchase 22.7-million of its shares from Main Street at a 5% discount to a price still to be determined.

The new structure will hold 108.2-million Exxaro shares, of which at least 26.6-million will represent reinvestment by existing BEE shareholders and 12.3-million will be a reinvestment by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The remainder will be held by Exxaro, which could allocate some shares to employees and communities in future.