Chamber of Mines is anti-transformation, charges Mosebenzi Zwane
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane labelled the Chamber of Mines as "anti-transformation" because of its application to the courts to urgently interdict the implementation of the controversial third charter it contends is unrealistic and demonstrates the minister overextending his powers.
"It is our view that those who support this Mining Charter support our quest for transformation, and those who are in opposition to the charter are in fact opposing the transformation objectives of government, and we stand ready to defend the interests of South Africans in this regard," Zwane said in a statement the day after the chamber lodged its urgent interdict.
"As with any legislation that is developed, it is virtually impossible to please all parties. It is unfortunate that the Chamber of Mines has chosen to take this route, but their decision is respected, and the democracy we fought for allows all of us to exercise our rights in this manner. We have confidence in the courts’ ability to act with diligence on this matter," Zwane said.
On Monday, the chamber, whose members represent 90% of SA’s annual mined value, launched a legal broadside at Zwane and his department. It said he was acting beyond the powers granted to him under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and the charter would cause "irreparable harm".
The charter, which was published in June 15, knocked nearly R51bn off the market capitalisation of JSE-listed mining shares, the chamber has said.
The application said the charter "was so obviously beyond the powers of the minister and that, in publishing the 2017 charter, the minister has purported to exercise powers which reside exclusively with Parliament, which he has sought to usurp."
"The 2017 charter represents a most egregious case of regulatory overreach. The act of publication was and is harmful not only because of the content of the 2017 charter, and the vague and contradictory language employed to convey that content, but also because of the clear threat to the separation of powers which that act presents," it said.
The chamber said there was a long list of items in the gazetted charter released on June 15 that had not appeared in the draft version in April 2016. These included raising black ownership to 30% from 26%, 50% plus one share black ownership of exploration companies and the ring-fencing of employee and community share ownerships to 8% each.
Another example was the clause demanding a 1% payment from mining firms’ revenue line to black shareholders, which was not only contrary to the Companies Act by placing the interests of one set of shareholders above another, it would also be "massively detrimental" to other shareholders.
The chamber calculated that in 2016, mining companies had paid dividends of R5.9bn, while the 1% charge on revenue would have raked off R5.8bn in a preferential payment to the 30% black shareholding, which meant other shareholders, including government pension funds holding mining shares, would "receive virtually no dividend payments at all".
"Extremely intrusive and damaging provisions of the 2017 charter are immediately applicable and as long as the 2017 charter remains implantable, mining companies will continue to haemorrhage value and live in an environment of acute regulatory uncertainty, which will encourage divestment and lead to further job losses," Tebello Chabana, the chamber’s executive in charge of public affairs and transformation, said in the interdict application.
