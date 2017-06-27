Chamber of Mines is anti-transformation, charges Mosebenzi Zwane

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane labelled the Chamber of Mines as "anti-transformation" because of its application to the courts to urgently interdict the implementation of the controversial third charter it contends is unrealistic and demonstrates the minister overextending his powers.

"It is our view that those who support this Mining Charter support our quest for transformation, and those who are in opposition to the charter are in fact opposing the transformation objectives of government, and we stand ready to defend the interests of South Africans in this regard," Zwane said in a statement the day after the chamber lodged its urgent interdict.

"As with any legislation that is developed, it is virtually impossible to please all parties. It is unfortunate that the Chamber of Mines has chosen to take this route, but their decision is respected, and the democracy we fought for allows all of us to exercise our rights in this manner. We have confidence in the courts’ ability to act with diligence on this matter," Zwane said.