Sibanye’s Cooke mine to get going again after wildcat strike

Sibanye Gold said work at the Cooke mine would resume on Monday with a safety shift — nearly three weeks after work there stopped in a wildcat strike.

Reuters had reported earlier that operations at Cooke remained closed.

Company spokesman James Wellsted also said the tally of illegal miners arrested there since the strike began had now reached 461.

The stoppage was triggered by workers’ resentment over Sibanye’s drive to root out illegal miners, who have been forced to the surface because the strike has deprived them of sources of food and water provided by employees.

Sibanye said last week Coke would remain shut at least until Monday, EWN reported.

It said on Monday that it hoped to resume production at the mine later this week, if safety inspections planned for Monday showed it was safe to do so.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has said he wants to stop illegal mining at Sibanye’s Cooke, Kloof, Driefontein and Beatrix gold mines by the end of 2017.

The striking workers have ignored a court interdict issued to return to work and disciplinary procedures have been launched.

Reuters, with Allan Seccombe