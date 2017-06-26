Companies / Mining

Glencore ups its offer for Rio’s Australia coal assets

26 June 2017 - 08:44 Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sydney — Rio Tinto said on Monday that Swiss commodities giant Glencore has upped its offer for the firm’s Australian coal assets, raising the stakes in a bidding war with China-backed Yancoal.

Rio, the world’s second-largest miner, said in January it was selling Coal & Allied to Yancoal Australia — majority-controlled by China’s Yanzhou Coal — for $2.45bn.

But Glencore, which like Yancoal also operates numerous coal mines in Australia, offered $100m more for the assets in New South Wales state earlier in June.

Rio last week said it still favoured Yancoal since the deal was expected to be completed faster due to greater funding and regulatory certainty, leading Glencore to deliver a fresh $2.675bn bid.

"We believe the Glencore offer satisfies the criteria for a ‘superior proposal’ — it delivers substantially greater value to Rio Tinto shareholders and low deal completion risk," Glencore said in a statement. Rio said that if it decided Glencore’s new bid was better, Yancoal would have two business days to respond, meaning its annual general meeting in London on Tuesday would be adjourned.

"If the Rio Tinto board decides to reject Glencore’s revised proposal, then the general meeting is expected to proceed as currently scheduled," it added, with shareholders voting on the Yancoal deal.

In a sweetener, Glencore said it would provide full payment to Rio once the deal was completed. Its previous offer, along with Yancoal’s bid, provided deferred payments over five years.

Yancoal has already been given the greenlight by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, while the Glencore plan would be subject to regulatory approval.

Rio, which in February reported a surge in annual net profit thanks to improving commodity prices, is selling Coal & Allied in a divestment drive that analysts expect will lead to a complete exit from the sector.

AFP

Glencore’s Australian coal bid may lift JSE miners on Monday

Engineering consumables group Invicta to report its results and Statistics SA will release tourism and liquidations data
4 hours ago

Eskom gives Guptas 75% discount on R2.1bn fine levied on Glencore

The Guptas, Eskom, Tegeta — a web of secrecy, lies and underhanded dealings
2 days ago

Sweet deal for Rotterdam as Glencore pulls global sugar trading desk from London

Glencore is grouping all European agriculture trading in Rotterdam after the company spun off its agribusiness unit last year
6 days ago

