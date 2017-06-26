Companies / Mining

Exxaro increases total coal production

26 June 2017 - 09:22 Robert Laing
Exxaro Group’s Inyanda Coal Mine in Witbank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Exxaro increased its total coal production 4.7% to 22.4-million tonnes in the six months to end-June from the matching period in 2016, the mining group said in a production update on Monday morning.

Exxaro also gave an update on the progress of the replacement of its black economic empowerment (BEE) initiative, which sparked a row with then acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko in January.

Exxaro said the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) had agreed on Sunday to move its 12.3-million existing Exxaro shares valued at about R1bn to the new entity.

The new BEE special purpose vehicle — which Exxaro was forced to create after its empowerment partners that owned more than half of the company under the previous scheme opted to sell their shares at the end of the lock-in period — would own 30% of Exxaro worth about R8.7bn.

Exxaro said the new empowerment deal it was proposing would result in an 7.4% dilution to existing shareholders.

Sales to Eskom are expected to increase by 3% mainly from higher sales from Grootegeluk, partly offset by lower sales from Leeuwpan mine where the contract to supply Eskom was not extended at the end of March 2016.

Domestic thermal coal sales, other than sales to Eskom, are expected to increase by 37% driven by higher demand in the domestic market.

Exxaro said it was engaging with Eskom through an arbitration process to resolve contractual arrangements at Arnot.

Large capital projects at Matla remain unfunded by Eskom, with Mine 1 on care and maintenance. The remaining mine shafts (Mine 2 and Mine 3) are forecasted to produce 7.7-million tonnes in 2017, lower than the contractual volumes of 10.1-million tonnes.

"Exxaro continues to engage with Eskom to provide the required capital funding, as per the tied mine coal supply agreement, which will enable the achievement of contractual production and sales volumes," the operating update said.

