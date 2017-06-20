BUSINESS DAY TV: Three years of litigation likely over Mining Charter

Peter Leon, global co-chair for Africa at Herbert Smith Freehills, talks to Business Day TV about the legal implications of the new Mining Charter

BUSINESS DAY TV: The Chamber of Mines is headed to court over the new Mining Charter, which was gazetted last Thursday. Apart from the stance on continuing consequences it believes the new charter could also be unconstitutional.

So is the charter likely to be tied up in the country’s courts for the foreseeable future and does this just add to the uncertainty in the sector? Peter Leon is global co-chair for Africa at Herbert Smith Freehills, and he joins us now.

Peter, is this going to be tied up in court for the foreseeable future in your view?

PETER LEON: I think it will be … [tape break] …the Chamber of Mines is looking for an urgent interdict, which they will presumably get in the next couple of weeks provided they can show the established requirements for an interdict, which are not all that difficult. You have to have a clear right there’s no other remedy, and the matter is urgent.

But assuming they overcome that hurdle they will get an interdict and then there’ll be the judicial review process, which takes much longer. I would think that the judicial review would take about eight months to get heard, maybe a year, and then there’ll be an appeal no doubt by the Department of Mineral Resources if they lose or the Chamber of Mines loses the judicial review, to the [Supreme] Court of Appeal and then from the [Supreme] Court of Appeal to the Constitutional Court. So I think effectively you’re looking at three years of litigation over this issue.

BDTV: So amidst this wrangle let’s take a step back here. What is the legal basis of the Mining Charter? It has been gazetted …[break]… it’s enforceable immediately, is it?

PL: That’s certainly the government’s argument as well, the minister’s argument that it takes effect from the moment it’s been gazetted, but there’s one major problem with it. Leaving aside all the issues the Chamber of Mines is going to raise in their court case, I’ve maintained for a number of years, that if you look at the Mineral Petroleum Resources Development Act, section 100, the original minister back in 2004 had the power to proclaim the charter once, which she did. It was Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who then became deputy president, she did that in August 2004. After that there’s no power in the act to amend the charter or bring out a new charter.

The Department of Mineral Resources are well aware of this, which is why in the amendment bill, which is still stuck in Parliament, they’ve stuck a provision in saying that the charter can be amended and that the charter effectively has the force of law …[break]… tested and at the moment the charter is the subject of what’s in the act at the moment. So as things stand at the moment, I think the charter is ultra vires, beyond the powers of the minister because there is no power in the act to bring out a new charter or amend the existing charter.

In addition to which, if you look at this charter, it goes on for many pages, effectively the minister is giving himself the power to legislate and that’s also legally offensive because this is supposed to be a policy document, a policy instrument, it’s not supposed to be legislation nor is it a regulation. And if you go back to the original charter, back in 2002 when it came out, it was only proclaimed in 2004 because the act was still going through Parliament, that was an agreement between government, labour and business on a social and economic compact for the industry, which would really bring about real socioeconomic transformation of the industry. this is a form of quasi legislation. It’s nothing to do with what was proposed originally.

BDTV: So apart from the interdict, which the Chamber of Mines is applying for, they’re also seeking a declaratory order and that’s on the "once empowered, always empowered" principle, or I think they call it, continuing consequences within the chamber — do you think they have a strong case for that at the moment?

PL: Yes I think they do … that’s effectively reviving the case that they dropped in relation to the second charter …

BDTV: Because they were negotiating in good faith?

PL: Yes, because they were negotiating with the DMR (Department of Mineral Resources) and hoped that that would have a reason …[break]… makes sense of them to revive that. And, in fact, in a way the department has half conceded the chamber’s case because if we look at the new charter it tries in a rather half-baked fashion to address the issue of historical transactions, in other words, continuing consequences and says that those transactions need to be recognised, but then it sort of puts a bullet through that right at the end by saying, "Well, they have to be recognised but unless you’ve got 26% empowered on June 15 2017, we’re not going to recognise any of those transactions." So it sort of undermines itself in the process.

BDTV: Broadly speaking, where initial delays to the Mining Charter coming to the fore, were prompted by lack of legislative process, are you surprised at the extent to which there’s continued flouting of process through it all?

PL: The issue of process really relates to the amendment bill, which has got stuck in Parliament and it’s got further stuck last week, where the parliamentary legal adviser told the National Council of Provinces select committee that the wrong procedure had been followed for the last six months. So according to the legal adviser — and I agree with her — the bill is going to have to go back to hearings of the provinces and this has been going on since 2015, so that’s really been very protracted.

But there’s a slightly different issue with the charter and that’s the Chamber of Mines’s argument, and that is that there was no proper process here. That what happened is that there was the charter …[break]… was just imposed as a draft by the minister who’s in a process of negotiation, a bit on the back foot with the Chamber of Mines because they were blindsided by this, but there was no detailed consultation around the charter, and the Chamber of Mines has said that the first they really saw this document was when it was presented on Thursday morning. And that’s really not a very good way of consulting the most important body in relation to the …[break]… and I think that’s obviously going to be the basis on which they attack the charter when they go to court.

BDTV: What sort of questions have you had to field from clients and from potential investors in the mining sector here because the Chamber of Mines does say that the policy uncertainty is undermining any recovery… [break…]?

PL: Frankly, the sort of queries we’ve been getting from clients is one of complete bewilderment and also from clients even today saying do they actually … are they compliant …[break]…ownership in terms of the way the Charter’s been drafted? The problem is as a lawyer it’s very difficult to answer these questions properly because there’s so much ambiguity in the charter and that really underscores the chamber’s desire and correct desire, to go to court to try and resolve these issues.

But it’s really not a good way of governing. We have all sorts of litigation going on all over SA at the moment because there’s basically a failure of governance and here not only has there been a failure of governance, there’s been a failure of effective consultation with the organised mining industry.