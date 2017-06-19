Wescoal’s headline earnings drops after BEE transaction

Coal miner Wescoal’s share price fell as much as 8% to R1.93 after warning shareholders that it expected earnings per share (EPS) to more than halve.

The colliery said it expected to report on June 28 that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March would fall by between 54% and 62%.

EPS would decrease between 52% and 59%, after the company’s black economic empowerment (BEE) transaction in September.

The company expected HEPS to between 10.4c and 12.4c from the prior year’s 27.1c, and EPS of between 10.4c and 12.4c from the prior year’s 26.2c.

Wescoal meets Eskom’s requirement of 51% black ownership for its flagship Elandspruit mine to retain its long-term supply contract with the company.

"Wescoal’s minimum 51% BEE ownership is a threshold, which will be protected and maintained with transformation at the centre of the company’s employment and ownership principles," the company said in the statement.