Companies / Mining

Mine Charter axe falls on mining stocks, renders sector ‘uninvestable’

Investors warn of repercussions and a potential exodus of companies from one of the world’s mineral treasure troves

19 June 2017 - 05:43 Allan Seccombe
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: REUTERS
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: REUTERS

The imposition of a contentious new Mining Charter by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Thursday slashed the value of JSE-listed mining stocks R50.69bn, making the sector “uninvestable” and subject to a spate of legal challenges.

Far from creating the sought-after certainty and investor-friendly policy document guiding racial transformation of the mining industry many had hoped for, the third version of the charter created anger, confusion and uncertainty, with foreign investors warning of repercussions and a potential exodus of companies from one of the world’s mineral treasure troves.

The charter, which includes the demand for companies to top up empowerment ownership holding to 30% within 12 months, from the 26% target for end-2014 among a host of controversial clauses, made “South African miners uninvestable to a large segment of the market and it will be very tough to attract fresh capital to an already unloved sector”, Investec said in a note to its clients.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Mine Charter renders sector ‘uninvestable’

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here

 

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe

Mining Charter news, views and analysis

Chamber of Mines will go to court over charter ‘negotiated in bad faith’

The chamber will restart the process to seek a declaratory order on the continuing consequences of past empowerment deals — one of the surprises in ...
Companies
3 days ago

TIM COHEN: Miners, like music lovers, have options

What lies behind this charter when you strip away the good intentions is a kind of vicious circle created by the declining fortunes of the ANC
Opinion
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: How the Mining Charter charts new depths for SA

Investors will be spooked by the Mining Charter’s ultra-prescriptive ownership provisions
Opinion
4 hours ago

BOBBY GODSELL: Without support of investors, the new charter appears doomed to fail

Confusing and prescriptive changes will not help attract investment, technology and people the sector needs, writes Bobby Godsell
Opinion
4 hours ago

IN-DEPTH: Gupta-friendly third version may be death knell for industry

Bernard Swanepoel argues the ANC’s reaction to the damaging Mine Charter tells a dire story
Opinion
4 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Compromised minister cannot deliver rational regulations

In an ideal world, regulation of the mining industry would be driven by what is in the best interest of SA
Opinion
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mine Charter axe falls on mining stocks, renders ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Lynne Brown does about-face over Brian Molefe
Companies / Energy
3.
Mine Charter renders sector ‘uninvestable’
Companies / Mining
4.
Why mineral bill faces more delays
Companies / Mining
5.
Dudu Myeni’s days are numbered, as Gigaba says ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Chamber rebels over charter's BEE quota
Business

New-look mine charter is a win-win for all
Opinion

Mining’s bleak future
Features

Chamber of Mines will go to court over charter ‘negotiated in bad faith’
Companies / Mining

Mining Charter calls for 30% black ownership
Companies / Mining

Why the Chamber of Mines snubbed charter event
Companies / Mining

We need to address the trust deficit, Chamber of Mines tells MPs
Business

Zuma lauds mining charter amid potential legal challenge
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.