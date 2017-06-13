Investors buy Sibanye with gusto

Sibanye arranged a $2.65bn bridging loan from a consortium of banks to buy the North American palladium and platinum miner, as well as to buy back a bond in the Colorado-based company.

In the first of three capital-raising exercises, Sibanye will secure $1bn in the rights offer, a further $1bn in a bond issue and the balance in a process to be decided later in 2017.

Sibanye was undecided about the size of the rights offer, initially pegging it at between $750m and $1bn when it unveiled the Stillwater deal last December before raising the offering to $1.3bn. It finally settled on $1bn.