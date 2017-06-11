Companies / Mining

Sibanye Gold says wildcat strike continues

11 June 2017 - 13:13 Ed Stoddard
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A wildcat strike at Sibanye Gold’s Cooke operations west of Johannesburg continued on Sunday and 138 illegal miners there have been arrested since the stoppage began on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Sibanye said the strike, which has seen 16 miners assaulted in a wave of intimidation, was triggered by worker anger at a company drive to root out illegal miners, which has included the arrest of employees for collusion and a policy that forbids food in underground operations.

Illegal gold mining has plagued South Africa for decades, with bullion pilfered from both operating and disused mines.

Sibanye has vowed it will clear all illegal miners from its shafts by January 2018.

The Cooke mines have been at the centre of illicit activities at Sibanye’s operations. Prior to the walkout, 101 illegal miners had been arrested this year along with 58 employees accused of collusion.

Illegal miners can spend weeks underground, which requires large amounts of food and water — which is why Sibanye has banned its employees from taking any food underground, with union agreement.

It is also why so many illegal miners have been forced to the surface since the strike began, as their source of food and water — colluding employees — has dried up, one of the inadvertent consequences of the stoppage.

The Cooke operations, which employ almost 4,000 underground miners, are marginal and Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said their viability is at risk if the strike becomes prolonged.

"One of the reasons why the mine has not been performing is because many of the employees have been focused on assisting illegal miners instead of their jobs," he said.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Researchers think they know how VW cheated ...
Companies
3.
Lion’s share of Barclays sale goes to five locals
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Insurers expect claims to rise on Cape storm and ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon proves the ultimate ...
Companies

Related Articles

Sibanye gets thumbs up from S&P Global Ratings
Companies / Mining

US acquisition may not solve Sibanye's platinum famine
Business

What is hurting miners’ outlook the most?
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.