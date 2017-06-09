Minister, officials missing in action as miners deride state dysfunction

Jacinto Rocha, a former deputy director-general of the department and now a consultant to the sector, criticised the dearth of leadership in the department, understaffing and the lack of intellectual capacity and experience.

The absence of the department at a key event on the junior mining calendar was an indication of the breakdown in relations between the industry and the regulator as regulations increased and became more complicated, Rocha said.

"There’s a question of intellectual capacity and knowledge base of the people that are there now, which often leads to a lot of conflict," he said.

The officials in the department were not involved in the evolution of the mining regulations and policy.

"It tells you about the relationship between the department and industry when the regulator doesn’t pitch up at a conference of this nature."

Mining lawyer Hulme Scholes, one of the fiercest critics of the department and someone whose company has secured more than 30 victories in court against the regulator without a loss, said that while relations had been difficult with Rocha and other department officials, at least the department a few years ago had made decisions and was accessible.

"Then it became worse. The regulatory environment became more complicated and has deteriorated to a point where it is completely unworkable and counterproductive … decision making has become political. Discretionary interpretation of the act allows activists in the department to implement their interpretation," Scholes said.

Niel Pretorius, the low-key CEO of DRDGold, said it was no good moaning about the lack of action. His peers should, as DRDGold had done, resort to lawyers to prompt the department to comply with the conditions and timelines stipulated in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

"The regulator is dysfunctional. If they don’t process your application, take it to the judges. They’re not dysfunctional and there’ll be an outcome," he said.