Gemfields rejects ‘derisory’ offer from Pallinghurst

The spirited rejection by an independent committee within Gemfields of the unsolicited, nil-premium bid by JSE-listed Pallinghurst Resources to take over the company, calling the offer "derisory", may count for little because the bid has received the backing of more than 75% of shareholders.

Pallinghurst, which is chaired by Brian Gilbertson, unveiled its offer of Pallinghurst shares for the remaining 53% of AIM-traded Gemfields shares it does not own on May 19, as part of a shake-up of the company and to address what the Pallinghurst board regards as the under-performance of the emerald and ruby miner, which operates in Zambia and Mozambique.

Pallinghurst said, six days later, that it had secured irrevocable undertakings to support the bid from holders of slightly more than 28% of Gemfields’ shares, pushing it over the 75% level mark, where the offer became unconditional to other shareholders.

However, on Wednesday, Gemfields said the independent committee, which includes CEO Ian Harebottle, had reviewed the deal with the mandate to protect the interests of minority shareholders. The committee’s conclusion was damning, but quite possibly futile as it recommended shareholders take no action yet.

The committee, drawing on feedback from shareholders and input from its advisors, "unanimously concluded that the terms significantly undervalue the company, its unique asset base and its leading position in the coloured-gemstone sector."

"The independent committee is unanimous in concluding that the unsolicited offer from Pallinghurst is derisory and clearly undervalues the company. The company has an exceptional management team with a clear strategy to deliver additional shareholder value on a standalone basis from our unique asset base," said Graham Mascall, who chaired the committee and is chairman of the company, having been on the board since late 2004.

The offer would dilute Gemfield’s shareholders "with inferior assets that offer exposure to more volatile commodities and with less attractive prospects" and appeared geared to "preserve the Pallinghurst investment managers’ own self-interests at the expense of the independent shareholders of Gemfields", he said.

Gemfields shares have traded 35% down so far this year, giving it a market capitalisation of $239m. Interestingly, Pallinghurst, which has stakes in one SA’s leading manganese mines, and a platinum mine, has seen a similar percentage fall so far this year, giving it a market capitalisation of $176m.