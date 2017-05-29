How Implats is moving to cheaper output

Chris Griffith, Anglo American Platinum CEO, has said 60% of SA’s platinum mines are unprofitable at prevailing prices.

Platinum prices are to remain weak. Johnson Matthey, a large platinum and palladium refiner, forecast the first platinum surplus in six years. The market will not be able to absorb 300,000oz of metal in 2017.

Theron said all underground working areas were regularly assessed and those found to be unprofitable without the prospect of being rectified were shut down and crews moved to the new 16 and 20 shafts. The new shafts are ramping up production to generate a total of 310,000oz of platinum a year.

"It’s not obvious to see where we’ve cut production apart from the mines we’ve shut in the past five years and the other shafts we will close. What you don’t see is that within an operating shaft there are multiple operating areas being closed but the shaft keeps producing," he said.

"The industry is closing loss-making production, maybe not fast enough to have an immediate impact on the market," said Theron. "Looking at capital expenditure now, it means we will not sustain production at these already reduced levels into the future."

If the gloomy outlook for platinum prices persisted it would expedite the closure of the old shafts in Implats, which would be offset by steadily increasing output from the new mines, he said, marking Implats out as unique among South African platinum producers for having large new, low-cost mines to replace unprofitable output and keep its target intact.

A decade ago, SA produced more than 5-million ounces of platinum. In the past six years output averaged 4.2-million.

Lonmin could have been in the same situation as Implats if it had completed its K-4 mine, an operation the board has recognised would be one of the company’s lowest-cost assets. It has stalled the partially built mine.

The financially constrained producer has cut unprofitable production and has lowered its production target to between 600,000oz and 650,000oz of platinum.