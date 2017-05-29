How Implats is moving to cheaper output
Production target for 2020 intact as unprofitable areas are shut and work moves to new shafts amid gloomy outlook for platinum
World number two platinum producer Impala Platinum (Implats) is steadily cutting unprofitable areas from its mines, replacing them as quickly as it can with cheaper output from its two new mines to reduce the flow of below-cost metal to the market.
Implats shut five mines and parts of 12 Shaft in recent years and it will close four more shafts over the next three years near Rustenburg on the Bushveld Igneous Complex, a 2-billion-year-old saucer-shaped platinum group metal, chrome and base metal deposit stretching west to east from Rustenburg to Steelpoort in Limpopo.
Implats’s Rustenburg mines make up the bulk of its production and the company has a target of 800,000oz of refined platinum a year from 2020, but continuing weak prices for the basket of metals it produces are complicating progress to that level of production.
The target and date remain intact despite the price of the basket of metals Implats produces hovering around R21,000/oz, the same as a decade ago. Costs, however, have risen. This means that more than half the industry is loss-making, says Johan Theron, executive of corporate relations at Implats.
Chris Griffith, Anglo American Platinum CEO, has said 60% of SA’s platinum mines are unprofitable at prevailing prices.
Platinum prices are to remain weak. Johnson Matthey, a large platinum and palladium refiner, forecast the first platinum surplus in six years. The market will not be able to absorb 300,000oz of metal in 2017.
Theron said all underground working areas were regularly assessed and those found to be unprofitable without the prospect of being rectified were shut down and crews moved to the new 16 and 20 shafts. The new shafts are ramping up production to generate a total of 310,000oz of platinum a year.
"It’s not obvious to see where we’ve cut production apart from the mines we’ve shut in the past five years and the other shafts we will close. What you don’t see is that within an operating shaft there are multiple operating areas being closed but the shaft keeps producing," he said.
"The industry is closing loss-making production, maybe not fast enough to have an immediate impact on the market," said Theron. "Looking at capital expenditure now, it means we will not sustain production at these already reduced levels into the future."
If the gloomy outlook for platinum prices persisted it would expedite the closure of the old shafts in Implats, which would be offset by steadily increasing output from the new mines, he said, marking Implats out as unique among South African platinum producers for having large new, low-cost mines to replace unprofitable output and keep its target intact.
A decade ago, SA produced more than 5-million ounces of platinum. In the past six years output averaged 4.2-million.
Lonmin could have been in the same situation as Implats if it had completed its K-4 mine, an operation the board has recognised would be one of the company’s lowest-cost assets. It has stalled the partially built mine.
The financially constrained producer has cut unprofitable production and has lowered its production target to between 600,000oz and 650,000oz of platinum.
