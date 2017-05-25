Implats shares fall after convertible bond announcement

Impala Platinum shares fell as much as 18% to R33.92 on Thursday morning after the world’s second-largest platinum producer unveiled plans to raise $450m in a convertible bond to roll over debt due in February 2018.

Impala has a $200m convertible bond and a R2.67bn convertible bond falling due in February 2018. While the company has undrawn debt facilities of about R4bn in place to repay these bonds it has opted to approach the market with a dollar and rand convertible bond repayable in 2022 to replace the existing bond.

Implats had approached bondholders to test the appetite to replace the existing bond and found a large degree of support for the measure, which protected the company’s balance sheet by not adding debt to it in an uncertain operating environment and weak global platinum market, said spokesperson Johan Theron.