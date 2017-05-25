Implats shares fall after convertible bond announcement

Impala Platinum shares fell as much as 18% to R33.92 on Thursday morning after the world’s second-largest platinum producer unveiled plans to raise $450m in a convertible bond to roll over debt due in February 2018.
Impala has a $200m convertible bond and a R2.67bn convertible bond falling due in February 2018. While the company has undrawn debt facilities of about R4bn in place to repay these bonds it has opted to approach the market with a dollar and rand convertible bond repayable in 2022 to replace the existing bond.
Implats had approached bondholders to test the appetite to replace the existing bond and found a large degree of support for the measure, which protected the company’s balance sheet by not adding debt to it in an uncertain operating environment and weak global platinum market, said spokesperson Johan Theron.
The coupon for the new dollar bond, which will raise up to $300m, and the rand bond, which will raise up to R2.6bn, will be set after the book building exercise that will test the market’s appetite for the bond.
There would be no premium offered to existing bond holders that Implats wants to buy out.
The attraction of the new bond for existing holders would be a higher yield on the bond than the one issued four years ago.
Implats opted for the convertible bond instead of a normal corporate bond, which would need a credit rating on the business as a standalone entity, a costly and time-consuming exercise, Theron said.
Implats was fully funded to bring its new 16 and 20 shafts into production and would not need to raise further capital, he said.
Please login or register to comment.